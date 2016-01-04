Five Questions vs. Kansas City Answered

2. How will the Raiders close out the season?**

With a loss unfortunately, however, the team fought until the bitter end, just as they have all season. Down 14-0 in the first quarter, the defense sparked a comeback as the Raiders got back in the game with an interception return for a touchdown. Carr engineered a scoring drive late with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Crabtree to make it a one-score game but the Raiders didn't have enough magic left for one more thrilling victory.

3. What kind of stamp willAmari Cooperput on his rookie season?

Cooper, who has been hampered by a foot injury in recent weeks,* *finished the game with two receptions, giving him the most receptions in NFL history by a wide receiver 21-years-old or younger. He moves ahead of Keenan Allen, who had 71 receptions at 21 or younger. Only running back Reggie Bush (88) and tight end Aaron Hernandez (74) had more catches at 21 or younger. Cooper finishes his rookie campaign with 1,070 receiving yards, a franchise rookie record, and the seventh most by a rookie since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Thanks to Raiders PR for the stat work.