Five Questions vs. San Diego Answered

Oct 26, 2015 at 03:55 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Former Raiders.com Contributor

Game Action: Raiders Steal Chargers' Spark

The Oakland Raiders give an impressive and dominating performance on the road in Week 7, besting the Chargers 37-29.

No Title
1 / 137
No Title
2 / 137
No Title
3 / 137
No Title
4 / 137
No Title
5 / 137
No Title
6 / 137
No Title
7 / 137
No Title
8 / 137
No Title
9 / 137
No Title
10 / 137
No Title
11 / 137
No Title
12 / 137
No Title
13 / 137
No Title
14 / 137
No Title
15 / 137
No Title
16 / 137
No Title
17 / 137
No Title
18 / 137
No Title
19 / 137
No Title
20 / 137
No Title
21 / 137
No Title
22 / 137
No Title
23 / 137
No Title
24 / 137
No Title
25 / 137
No Title
26 / 137
No Title
27 / 137
No Title
28 / 137
No Title
29 / 137
No Title
30 / 137
No Title
31 / 137
No Title
32 / 137
No Title
33 / 137
No Title
34 / 137
No Title
35 / 137
No Title
36 / 137
No Title
37 / 137
No Title
38 / 137
No Title
39 / 137
No Title
40 / 137
No Title
41 / 137
No Title
42 / 137
No Title
43 / 137
No Title
44 / 137
No Title
45 / 137
No Title
46 / 137
No Title
47 / 137
No Title
48 / 137
No Title
49 / 137
No Title
50 / 137
No Title
51 / 137
No Title
52 / 137
No Title
53 / 137
No Title
54 / 137
No Title
55 / 137
No Title
56 / 137
No Title
57 / 137
No Title
58 / 137
No Title
59 / 137
No Title
60 / 137
No Title
61 / 137
No Title
62 / 137
No Title
63 / 137
No Title
64 / 137
No Title
65 / 137
No Title
66 / 137
No Title
67 / 137
No Title
68 / 137
No Title
69 / 137
No Title
70 / 137
No Title
71 / 137
No Title
72 / 137
No Title
73 / 137
No Title
74 / 137
No Title
75 / 137
No Title
76 / 137
No Title
77 / 137
No Title
78 / 137
No Title
79 / 137
No Title
80 / 137
No Title
81 / 137
No Title
82 / 137
No Title
83 / 137
No Title
84 / 137
No Title
85 / 137
No Title
86 / 137
No Title
87 / 137
No Title
88 / 137
No Title
89 / 137
No Title
90 / 137
No Title
91 / 137
No Title
92 / 137
No Title
93 / 137
No Title
94 / 137
No Title
95 / 137
No Title
96 / 137
No Title
97 / 137
No Title
98 / 137
No Title
99 / 137
No Title
100 / 137
No Title
101 / 137
No Title
102 / 137
No Title
103 / 137
No Title
104 / 137
No Title
105 / 137
No Title
106 / 137
No Title
107 / 137
No Title
108 / 137
No Title
109 / 137
No Title
110 / 137
No Title
111 / 137
No Title
112 / 137
No Title
113 / 137
No Title
114 / 137
No Title
115 / 137
No Title
116 / 137
No Title
117 / 137
No Title
118 / 137
No Title
119 / 137
No Title
120 / 137
No Title
121 / 137
No Title
122 / 137
No Title
123 / 137
No Title
124 / 137
No Title
125 / 137
No Title
126 / 137
No Title
127 / 137
No Title
128 / 137
No Title
129 / 137
No Title
130 / 137
No Title
131 / 137
No Title
132 / 137
No Title
133 / 137
No Title
134 / 137
No Title
135 / 137
No Title
136 / 137
No Title
137 / 137
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Raiders.com Senior Editor Jerry Knaak posed five questions heading into the Oakland Raiders at San Diego Chargers AFC West showdown at Qualcomm Stadium. The Raiders zapped the Chargers 37-29 and here are the answers to those questions.

  1. How will the Raiders handle the Chargers passing game?

The Raiders shut down Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and the vaunted San Diego aerial attack much of the game. Rivers only had 105 yards passing at halftime. The Raiders gave up over 200 yards in the air in the fourth quarter as the Chargers made the score look respectable. The Raiders will have to play a complete four quarters moving forward, but keeping this aerial circus in check most of the game is a major step in the right direction. Rivers was picked off twice and sacked once. He was harassed and pressured much of the first three quarters.

  1. Will the Raiders handle Antonio Gates?

Although listed as questionable, it was widely believed star tight end Antonio Gates would suit up for the Chargers. He did not and was declared inactive for this game. Tight end Ladarius Green caught four passes for 45 yards and a TD, and two 2-point conversions.

  1. Can the Raiders running game get on track?

Yes. Running back Latavius Murray carried the ball 15 times for 85 yards and the first touchdown of the game. Murray had plenty of running room, especially on toss sweeps. Running back Taiwan Jones had 35 yards on just three carries. In all, the Raiders gained 130 yards on 26 carries and average five yards a pop.

  1. Will the pass protection rebound?

Yes. After giving up four sacks to the Denver Broncos two weeks ago, The Raiders only allowed one in San Diego. Quarterback Derek Carr routinely had plenty of time to throw and work through his progressions. Carr went 24 of 31 for 289 yards and three touchdowns and recorded a QB rating of 137.7. He had time to find wide receiver Amari Cooper deep downfield for a 44-yard gain on 3rd and 14 to set up a field goal.

  1. Can the Raiders get a win in San Diego?

Yes. The Raiders won in San Diego for the first time since November 2011. The Silver and Black had lost the last three in a row to the Chargers. The Raiders jumped out to a 37-6 lead in this one, and as much as San Diego did in the fourth quarter, this game was never that close. The two teams meet again on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football in Week 16 on Christmas Eve in Oakland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: B.A.S.E.D. in Sports Family Reunion

Jun 23, 2023

In honor of Juneteenth, the Las Vegas Raiders B.A.S.E.D. in Sports group held a family reunion acknowledging the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace.

news

Las Vegas Raiders celebrate Juneteenth, hold 'Family Reunion'

Jun 23, 2023

The event served as an opportunity to acknowledge the importance of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive workplace.

news

Which Raiders were named to CBS Sports' Top 100 NFL Players of 2023 list?

Jun 23, 2023

A trio from the Silver and Black were ranked among the league's best of the best, per CBS Sports' Pete Prisco.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Position questions, offseason standouts and more

Jun 23, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation with Training Camp on the horizon.

video

Brick by Brick: Strength, Conditioning and Nutrition

Jun 22, 2023

Get inside access into what it takes to be a part of the Silver and Black's strength and conditioning team.

audio

Four Raiders make PFF's top 10 by position, all nine draft picks signed, plus Andre James on the O-line | UFR

Jun 22, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal recaps the recent transactions and center Andre James talks 2023 Content Day, the consistency on the offensive line, his mindset for Year 5 and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.

news

Raiders rookies share personal journeys and advice with the 'great minds' at Spring Mountain Youth Camp

Jun 22, 2023

The Silver and Black's rookie class met with young men at the correctional facility Thursday for an impactful open dialogue.

gallery

Photos: Raiders visit UNLV's Young Executive Scholars Hospitality & Tourism program students

Jun 22, 2023

For the fourth year, the Raiders visited UNLV and students of the Young Executive Scholars Hospitality & Tourism program to discuss how sports are an integral part of the hospitality and tourism industry in Las Vegas.

gallery

Photos: Raiders host Pride Panel at HQ

Jun 22, 2023

The Raiders hosted an Advocacy & Allyship Pride Panel at Raiders Headquarters where presentations and conversations guided individuals in creating an inclusive culture.

news

AFC West Roundup: How are the Broncos, Chargers and Chiefs shaping up this offseason?

Jun 21, 2023

From free agency to draft picks to coaching changes, take a look at what's been happening in the division.

gallery

Photos: Raiders host the 3rd annual Inspire event

Jun 21, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders host the third annual Inspire event, where female athletes participated in drills and competed in the Girls' High School Flag Football All-Star Game.

gallery

Photos: Raiders host Girls Empowerment Summit

Jun 20, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Girls Empowerment Summit where 80 young women representing high school girls flag football teams in Southern Nevada attended a conference focused on inspiring, educating and boosting interest in careers throughout the sports industry.

View All
Advertising