Five Questions vs. San Diego Answered

The Raiders shut down Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and the vaunted San Diego aerial attack much of the game. Rivers only had 105 yards passing at halftime. The Raiders gave up over 200 yards in the air in the fourth quarter as the Chargers made the score look respectable. The Raiders will have to play a complete four quarters moving forward, but keeping this aerial circus in check most of the game is a major step in the right direction. Rivers was picked off twice and sacked once. He was harassed and pressured much of the first three quarters.