Five Raiders, including rookie Nate Hobbs, named to PFF's Midseason All-Pro Team

It's the halfway point through the season and the Raiders' success on the field has earned multiple players a spot on Pro Football Focus' Midseason All-Pro Team. Five Raiders were named to the list's first and second teams, with the most on defense – a surprise turn for a team that has struggled on defense the past few years.

Take a look at the five Silver and Black players who are balling out at the midpoint:

﻿Maxx Crosby﻿: First-Team Edge Rusher

Crosby has made his presence known this season, playing with such high-intensity that he leads the league in pressures (47). He is also the Raiders' team leader in sacks (5.0) and is tied for second in league in quarterback hits (19).

It's no secret Hayward and Hobbs have been lockdown corners, creating their own no-fly zone. Both DBs were named to the First Team, with Hayward at cornerback and Hobbs as a Flex-D. Hobbs is one of three rookies to make the PFF list, and through seven games, has yet to allow a touchdown.