Five Raiders named Class of 2022 finalists for Black College Football Hall of Fame 

The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced today the 29 Finalists for induction into the Class of 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame. The list includes 25 players, three coaches and one contributor.

"Congratulations to each of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Finalists on this achievement," said James "Shack" Harris, BCFHOF Co-Chairman and 2012 Inductee. "Each finalist had a career that represents the very best of Black College Football."

The finalists were selected from a field of over 200 nominees by an 11-member Selection Committee composed of prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL General Managers and football executives.

"The job of picking the finalist for selection to the Black College Football Hall of Fame becomes increasingly difficult each year because everyone on the list is so deserving," said Committee Chairman Charlie Neal. "The selection committee has again come through with flying colors and we congratulate those who have made great contributions to the game."