Five Raiders named Class of 2022 finalists for Black College Football Hall of Fame 

Dec 01, 2021 at 11:53 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced today the 29 Finalists for induction into the Class of 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame. The list includes 25 players, three coaches and one contributor.

"Congratulations to each of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Finalists on this achievement," said James "Shack" Harris, BCFHOF Co-Chairman and 2012 Inductee. "Each finalist had a career that represents the very best of Black College Football."

The finalists were selected from a field of over 200 nominees by an 11-member Selection Committee composed of prominent journalists, commentators, historians, former NFL General Managers and football executives.

"The job of picking the finalist for selection to the Black College Football Hall of Fame becomes increasingly difficult each year because everyone on the list is so deserving," said Committee Chairman Charlie Neal. "The selection committee has again come through with flying colors and we congratulate those who have made great contributions to the game."

This year's inductees will be announced on December 28, 2021. They will be honored during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, please visit www.blackcollegefootballhof.org

Of the finalists, the following have played or coached for the Raiders:

Dwaine Board (DE, North Carolina A&T State University, 1975-1978)

Clem Daniels (RB, Prairie View A&M University, 1956-1959)

Henry Lawrence (OL, Florida A&M University, 1970-1973)

Albert Lewis (DB, Grambling State University, 1979-1982)

Tyrone Poole (DB, Fort Valley State University, 1991-1994)

Remembering Raiders RB Clem Daniels

Take a look back at photos of former running back Clem Daniels during his time with the Silver and Black.

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
1 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Bill Crouch/Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
2 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Barry Evans/Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
3 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
4 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
5 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
6 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Reynolds Crutchfield/Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
7 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Russ Reed/Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
8 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
9 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
10 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Russ Reed/Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
11 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Russ Reed/Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
12 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
13 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

John C. Fiske/Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
14 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running the ball 1,133 times for 5,103 yards and 30 touchdowns.
15 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running the ball 1,133 times for 5,103 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
16 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
17 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
18 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
19 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
20 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
21 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running the ball 1,133 times for 5,103 yards and 30 touchdowns.
22 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running the ball 1,133 times for 5,103 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
23 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
24 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
25 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running the ball 1,133 times for 5,103 yards and 30 touchdowns.
26 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running the ball 1,133 times for 5,103 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
27 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
28 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running the ball 1,133 times for 5,103 yards and 30 touchdowns.
29 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running the ball 1,133 times for 5,103 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
30 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running the ball 1,133 times for 5,103 yards and 30 touchdowns.
31 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running the ball 1,133 times for 5,103 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
32 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
33 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Clem Daniels Collection
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running the ball 1,133 times for 5,103 yards and 30 touchdowns.
34 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running the ball 1,133 times for 5,103 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running the ball 1,133 times for 5,103 yards and 30 touchdowns.
35 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running the ball 1,133 times for 5,103 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Mickey Elliot/Oakland Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns. Daniels is the third leading rusher in team history.
36 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns. Daniels is the third leading rusher in team history.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
37 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns. Daniels is the third leading rusher in team history.
38 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns. Daniels is the third leading rusher in team history.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
39 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns. Daniels is the third leading rusher in team history.
40 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns. Daniels is the third leading rusher in team history.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.
41 / 41

Clem Daniels played in 87 games as a Raider, running for 5,103 yards on 1,133 carries with 30 touchdowns.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Raiders and the Grambling State Tigers have always been historically linked to one another

The legacies of Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown and head coach Eddie Robinson still hold dear to Raider Nation.
news

Jim Plunkett to be honored by Stanford football through 'throwback' style uniforms

The Stanford Cardinal will be honoring Plunkett's Heisman season by donning 1971 throwback jerseys against No. 3 Oregon on Saturday.
news

Nine former Raiders selected are Modern-Era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Steve Wisniewski, Eric Allen and Richard Seymour are among those that headline the list for the Raiders.
news

All Gold Everything: Raiders in the Olympics | Ron Brown

Ron Brown played for the Raiders and won an 1984 gold medal – all in his hometown of Los Angeles, California.
news

All Gold Everything: Raiders in the Olympics | James Jett

Nothing has come easy for James Jett in his journey from growing up in West Virginia to his unconventional Olympics experience.
news

All Gold Everything: Raiders in the Olympics | Sam Graddy

Sam Graddy is perhaps the most decorated Olympian in Raiders history, winning two medals at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.
news

Bo Knows Speed: The real story behind football's most legendary 40-yard dash

Did Bo Jackson really run the fastest 40-yard dash time recorded? We asked the man himself to find out.
news

Extended Look: Pro Football Hall of Fame offers behind-the-scenes look at Woodson, Flores announcements 

The Hall shared some never-before-seen special footage from the moment the legends received their surprise knock on the door.
news

Graduación Con Honores: Generación 2021

Woodson podría ser el próximo Raider en obtener el honor de ser consagrado en Canton su primer año de elegibilidad.
news

Graduating With Honors: In the Class of '21, Charles Woodson could join the short list of first-ballot Raiders

If C-Wood is called to join Canton in 2021, he'll be the most recent Raider to earn the honor in his first year of eligibility.
news

Watch the trailer for ESPN's new 30 For 30 'Al Davis vs. The NFL'

Not every team in sports gets a 30 For 30. Let alone two of them.
Advertising