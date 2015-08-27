Five Raiders To Keep An Eye On Against The Arizona Cardinals

The Oakland Raiders return to the field Sunday night, taking on the Arizona Cardinals at O.co Coliseum in their third preseason matchup of the 2015 season.

The Raiders are coming off their first loss of the preseason, a 20-12 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, but are looking to return to form back home.

As the preseason wears on, position battles continue to heat up, so here are five players we'll be keeping an eye on during the Silver and Black's Sunday night matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Cornerback SaQwan Edwards

While the rookie from New Mexico entered Training Camp 2015 under the radar, he has slowly but surely found himself earning more reps on defense as the preseason has progressed.

Edwards has flashed tight coverage and big-play potential in practice, so seeing if he can translate that to a game situation will be something of interest.

Defensive End Shelby Harris

The young defensive end has had a productive preseason, and while his stats may not necessarily jump of the page, he's been active around the football.

Defensive line depth is something that has been an area of interest all preseason, and Harris could definitely help his case for more time in the defensive rotation with a good showing Sunday night.

Running Back Roy Helu, Jr.

Helu, Jr., returned to practice Wednesday afternoon after missing several weeks due to injury.