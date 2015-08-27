Five Raiders To Keep An Eye On Against The Arizona Cardinals

The Oakland Raiders return to the field Sunday night, taking on the Arizona Cardinals at O.co Coliseum in their third preseason matchup of the 2015 season.
The Raiders are coming off their first loss of the preseason, a 20-12 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, but are looking to return to form back home.
As the preseason wears on, position battles continue to heat up, so here are five players we'll be keeping an eye on during the Silver and Black's Sunday night matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
Cornerback SaQwan Edwards
While the rookie from New Mexico entered Training Camp 2015 under the radar, he has slowly but surely found himself earning more reps on defense as the preseason has progressed.
Edwards has flashed tight coverage and big-play potential in practice, so seeing if he can translate that to a game situation will be something of interest.
Defensive End Shelby Harris
The young defensive end has had a productive preseason, and while his stats may not necessarily jump of the page, he's been active around the football.
Defensive line depth is something that has been an area of interest all preseason, and Harris could definitely help his case for more time in the defensive rotation with a good showing Sunday night.
Running Back Roy Helu, Jr.
Helu, Jr., returned to practice Wednesday afternoon after missing several weeks due to injury.
Sunday will mark his first time on the field since 2014, and it will be interesting to see how many carries the former Nebraska Cornhusker gets in his first game action, particularly since he's coming off an injury.
"Right now, he's got to create a role," Head Coach Del Rio said Wednesday. "Right now, he's been on the shelf and been unable to do anything for us. At this point, he's got to try and find a way to compete to show us that he belongs here and then create a role for himself."
Wide Receiver Seth Roberts
The second-year player from West Alabama has had an impressive Training Camp 2015, even earning reps with the first team at points.
In the team's most recent outing against the Vikings, Roberts had 1 reception for 39 yards, but nearly hauled in a deep pass from Carr that fell just out of his reach.
"Seth is getting better every day, he really is," offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave said. "We're finding more and more roles that he can fit into. Not a big guy, but has improved his blocking even though he's somewhat slight."
Behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, there are passes to be caught on the outside, so watching Roberts develop the next few weeks will be something to keep an eye on.
Wide Receiver Devon Wylie
Wylie signed with the Silver and Black a few days before their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
He played sparingly during his first game in Silver and Black, but with his acumen as a kick returner and the team's need for someone to field kicks, Wylie could find himself with the opportunities to make plays Sunday night at O.co Coliseum.