Five Takeaways From Bill Musgrave's Thursday Press Conference

Before the Oakland Raiders hit the practice field at their Alameda, Calif., facility Thursday afternoon heading into their Week 14 showdown with the Denver Broncos, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave held his weekly press conference.

Here are the highlights from his time behind the microphone.

Musgrave spoke about the team agreeing to a contract extension with wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

"Yeah, that was big. That was big. He had a terrific first 12 games and looking to build on it now for years to come."

Stability is important, especially for a young quarterback.

"I think for all players, stability is important. Being able to know the system or know your teammates, know your coaches real well. Then you can really start to get to that graduate level of putting your own spin on the techniques, just being better and better. The guys that have been in the same system with the same teammates over years, they really get to that elite level."

"You win with people."

"We have good people. Coach [Joe] Gibbs used to say that when I worked for him with the Redskins. You really don't win with X's or O's, facilities, uniforms or logos – you win with people. We have tremendous people on the team and they've put their best foot forward. They continue to get better each and every week as we embark on this process."

He also shared his thoughts about the Broncos defense.

"They have good pass rush. They don't have to bring a lot of other people. They can devote seven guys to coverage and collapse the pocket and harass the QB like they did in San Diego last week with just four guys."

In order to be successful, you have to take calculated risks.