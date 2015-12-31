Five Takeaways From Bill Musgrave's Thursday Press Conference

Dec 31, 2015 at 06:42 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The Oakland Raiders' 2015 regular season will come to a close Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thursday afternoon, before the team hit the practice field, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave held his weekly press conference.

Here are the highlights from his media session.

He spoke about Derek Carr's ability to complete passes in tight windows in the red zone.

"I would say it's a skill that he was born with. He definitely is accurate. He's confident in his own ability to stick it in those tight windows, and then he can anticipate. He can see those windows open up before they actually do."

Musgrave explained why the Raiders' offense has been so productive at times this season.

"The influx of players has really had a profound effect this year on offense; Derek being in his second [year]. We brought in some guys at the receiver position, the tight end position, running back position, O-line position. We just have a bunch of good players that we can work with. We really enjoyed it."

He also shared his thoughts on the Kansas City defense.

"They have great players, good coaches. I think they've given up, was it 12 points a game over the last nine weeks? The last couple of months they've been very stingy. They played us well a few weeks ago. We're looking forward to the rematch."

The Chiefs pressure the quarterback in a number of ways.

"They're exotic. They're going to bring blitzes that are really tough to identify and block, but they're also going to rush four guys and play coverage. Tough to key on what they actually do. I think they're good at multiple philosophies."

Musgrave has also been pleased with the improvement of the right side of the offensive line.

"I think they're doing better. I think Jon Feliciano is improving. It's just great to get experience. Such a young player, whether it be he or Clive [Walford] or Seth [Roberts], Derek, Gabe [Jackson], we have a bunch of young guys that are getting invaluable experience this year. They're getting better as they gain that experience."

