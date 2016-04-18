Five Takeaways From Derek Carr's Monday Press Conference

Head Coach Jack Del Rio has provided a much-appreciated sense of consistency.

"We have a great leader in Coach [Jack] Del Rio. He's our leader. We go as he goes. Whatever he tells us to do, we're going to do it. If he tells us to put our left shoe on first, we're going to put our left shoe on first because he thinks that's better for us. Whatever we have to do, and it's nice to have that, and to have it not only for the first time, but to have it again, like you said, going into the second year."

Carr is impressed with Kelechi Osemele.

"The first time I saw that guy, I couldn't believe how big he was. I couldn't believe – and not just how big he was, all offensive linemen are big – but that guy is jacked. You can tell he's not just a big guy – he's cut. He's lean. It's like, you weight three what and look like that? It's unreal. The guy is a freak of nature. It's going to be exciting to get him in there."

He also shared his thoughts on recently-signed cornerback Sean Smith.

"When you see him in person, he's one of the biggest corners… He probably is the biggest corner you'll ever see in your life. [Richard] Sherman is long. Sherman is a long guy. Sean is long, but he's bigger. I don't know if he's 15, 20 more pounds than Sherman is, but they both have that to them. They have that length, which is good in this defense. It's good for taking away windows down the seams and those kind of things and I know he's really good at that. He's really good at jumping routes too, as I've learned."

