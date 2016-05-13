Five Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Friday Press Conference

Head Coach Jack Del Rio
Following the first day of Rookie Minicamp, Head Coach Jack Del Rio held a press conference – his first since Day Two of the NFL Draft.
Here are his highlights from his time at the podium.
Del Rio discussed his initial evaluation after watching the first day of practice.
"Always good to get started, get out there with the rookie class and host the tryout players that are here for the weekend. Looking for them to make a good impression, make a case for themselves as to why we should have them going forward with us as we put together our football team. A lot of eagerness, a lot of nervous energy out there."
Connor Cook has made a positive first impression.
"I think he's been outstanding. He comes in, had a tremendous career, comes in here, he's very humble. He's obviously intelligent. He's asked good questions. He's got arm talent, and it's a matter of getting familiar with what we do and how we do it, but great start for his first week of being here, having him throughout the week in meetings, and then today, getting a little bit of work with some of the younger guys that are here with us this weekend. I think he's off to a great start."
Even though he can't hit the field, Rookie Minicamp still provides benefits for Karl Joseph.
"We got him here as quickly as we could. With all the rookies, and Karl in particular, the meetings that he's involved in, we're still able to walk it and talk it, so we're doing some of that as well. All the players that are mending will continue to work hard and do the things they can do with [strength and conditioning coach] Joe [Gomes] and getting themselves back, but it's definitely valuable time to have."
Any reports about Jihad Ward health concerns were fabrications.
"He [Ward] looked pretty good right? Don't trust all those reports out there. We felt pretty good about our reports. He looks terrific. He's very athletic. Serious guy, intelligent guy, got very good athletic ability, and we're very excited to have him."
"You get an evaluation on everything."
"You get an evaluation on everything that goes on this weekend. How fast some guys can pick it up, whether it's 11-on-11, or in a skelly drill, or in a run drill, or in individual work. It's all being evaluated. You get a feel for them and the interaction that we have with them. Some of the guys that have been here, the draft picks, and some of the free agents that were signed, have had more time to make an impression. Some of the tryout guys have a shorter window, but we're evaluating everything."