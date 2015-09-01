Five Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Tuesday Press Conference

Sep 01, 2015 at 11:32 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The Oakland Raiders returned to the practice field Tuesday afternoon for the first time since their 30-23 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Following his team's on-field work, Head Coach Jack Del Rio addressed the media.

Here are the major takeaways from his time at the podium.

The Raiders trimmed their roster to 75 players Tuesday afternoon, and Head Coach Del Rio discussed his thought process leading into the transcations.

"We made the choices we felt were best for the team. Obviously we have a game in two days and then we open the season shortly thereafter. We know we have to get down to the final 53, and we'll do that when it's time and we'll continue to evaluate the remaining roster spots until then."

With Menelik Waton's injury, Austin Howard is the presumed starter at right tackle, but Head Coach Del Rio was still undecided about how much the veteran lineman would be on the field Thursday night.

"He's been getting time in the position, so it's not a matter of getting time. I think he played maybe more than he would have the other night, but we'll make decisions on who's going to play and how much they're going to play as we get closer to the game."

Regardless of what happened earlier in the preseason, both positive and negative, the Raiders are wiping the slate clean as they prepare for the Seahawks.

"Nothing that occurred prior to now is going to change, whether it's been good or bad. We feel like the team is prepared well for the season and we'll finish our preparation leading up to our home opener, but prior to that we have some work to do, and we'll do the best we can with the guys we have."

While trimming a roster is part of the business of football, Head Coach Del Rio admitted that it's never an easy part of the job description.

"It's not a good time of year. I don't know that that it's so much about deciding between players as much as having to tell somebody that's worked so hard and given you everything that they have, that they're not going to be a part of your effort."* *

The injury to Andre Holmes has opened up opportunities for other wide receivers battling for roster spots.

"It's probably given more guys, other guys, more looks. Anytime somebody else has something unfortunate happen, that typically paves the way for an opportunity that may not have been as big, and so we've had the opportunity to play guys throughout the roster at that position."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising