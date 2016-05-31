Five Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Tuesday Press Conference

"I think there was a great opportunity to teach for us today with some of the spats that were going on. They're really not part of what we do. You guys watched us all last year in camp, it's not a big part of what happens with the way we work, and the way we have respect for each other. In just about every case it was a new guy – I pretty much take in on myself. I say, 'Okay, these guys have not been told, now is a great opportunity', so I laid it out for them, what it looks like here, how we treat each other, what the Raider way looks like. Hopefully we won't waste our time doing things like that. Raiders want to take care of Raiders."