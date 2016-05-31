 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Five Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Tuesday Press Conference

May 31, 2016 at 09:13 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

053116-jdr-presser-cp.jpg

Head Coach Jack Del Rio

Following the Oakland Raiders fourth of 10 Organized Team Activities [OTAs], Head Coach Jack Del Rio held his weekly press conference Tuesday at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

Here are the highlights from his time at the podium.

After several dustups on the field Tuesday, Raiders Head Coach Del Rio believes that the spats provide a great teaching opportunity for his team.

"I think there was a great opportunity to teach for us today with some of the spats that were going on. They're really not part of what we do. You guys watched us all last year in camp, it's not a big part of what happens with the way we work, and the way we have respect for each other. In just about every case it was a new guy – I pretty much take in on myself. I say, 'Okay, these guys have not been told, now is a great opportunity', so I laid it out for them, what it looks like here, how we treat each other, what the Raider way looks like. Hopefully we won't waste our time doing things like that. Raiders want to take care of Raiders."

Fighting aside, he wasn't particularly enthused with the execution during Tuesday's practice session.

"I thought we were a little sloppy today, but it wasn't for a lack of desire. Things like that are kind of indicative of how the day went, in my estimation. Hey, we'll be better tomorrow."

As the team enters Year 2 in their current system, it provides the players a greater sense of familiarity with the playbook.

"We feel really good about what we were able to do as a staff in the offseason and really looking at what our guys were best at. Maybe some of the things that we liked, but we weren't very good at, so we were able to kind of tailor the offense that way, design it that way. I think for the guys, the system not changing, them understanding some of the nuances now, some of the combination blocks some of the route combinations for the quarterback, the familiarity with the reps that he's had with some of those concept – we should be much crisper executing those things."

**He also spoke about guard Gabe Jackson's transition from the left to the right side of the offensive line.

**

* *"From our standpoint, we're looking for the best combination. We feel like he's got the power that's really a covet for a right guard, in particular. Both of those guys are really talented. That was the decision we made, to try that way first with Gabe. I've seen nothing that would suggest anything other than he's going to be just fine and we'll be a much stronger unit with that group that'll end up being in there and we'll be stout."

Since he arrived in the Bay Area, rookie defensive lineman Jihad Ward has impressed Del Rio.

"He's probably a little quicker than I anticipated. He's a serious kid, so he really studies hard and works at it, takes great pride in it. I see him flash a little more than I anticipated, in terms of having quickness and the ability to find the football. Some defensive linemen are stuck on blocks and they're wrestling the block all the time. Guys will run right by them and they don't have the awareness to see them. You can coach them through that, but really that's been pretty natural. He's pretty natural when it comes to wanting to find the ball carrier and wanting to find the quarterback. That's been a pleasant surprise."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Latest Content

news

Raiders recognize Tom Flores Coach of the Year Jodi Reich, girls flag football state champion Coronado Cougars

Mar 29, 2024

"The game has completely changed, but it's completely changed for the best," said Coronado flag football head coach Jodi Reich.
news

Raiders' 2024 offseason program dates released

Mar 29, 2024

The league has released the dates for all 32 teams offseason programs, with the Raiders beginning April 15.
audio

NFL rule changes and top takeaways from the Annual Owners Meeting in Orlando | UFR

Mar 28, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal recaps the NFL rule changes and provides his top takeaways from Head Coach Antonio Pierce's media availability during the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting on this edition of Upon Further Review.
video

Akbar indulges in the Grandeur of Cathedrale at Aria Resort & Casino, Presented by MGM Rewards

Mar 28, 2024

Join Akbar Gbajabiamila as he indulges in the grandeur of Cathedrale at ARIA Resort & Casino.
video

Diving into the skill set of Harrison Bryant | Raiders Breakdown 

Mar 28, 2024

Raiders analyst Eric Allen looks at the Silver and Black's new tight end Harrison Bryant on this edition of Raiders Breakdown.
news

Richard Romanski named Pro Football Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' recipient

Mar 27, 2024

The late Raiders equipment manager will be honored in Canton, Ohio this June.
audio

Top 30 visits, draft night scenarios and a mock draft to No. 13

Mar 27, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis outline how the Top 30 visits work, plus the duo completes a mock draft to the Raiders' current pick at No. 13.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Sleeper prospects to wake up on heading into 2024 NFL Draft

Mar 27, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers questions revolving around some unheralded players with the draft less than a month away.
video

Tom Flores Coach of the Year: Jodi Reich 

Mar 27, 2024

Watch as the Raiders presented Coronado's Head Coach Jodi Reich with the Tom Flores Coach of the Year award.
gallery

Photos: Raiders host ELITE Academy

Mar 26, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with TruFusion to host athletes from a variety of position groups for Raiders ELITE Academy at HQ to work through drills and character development with Raiders players and alumni.
news

What to know about the new NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule, passed by owners at the Annual League Meeting

Mar 26, 2024

The new rule change will modify kicking and receiving team's alignment on kickoff and introduce a "landing zone."
video

A closer look at Alexander Mattison | Raiders Breakdown 

Mar 26, 2024

Raiders analyst Eric Allen dives deeper into the Silver and Black's new running back Alexander Mattison on this edition of Raiders Breakdown.
View All
Advertising
Shop Now - Warehouse Sale