Five Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Wednesday Press Conference

Before the Oakland Raiders took to the practice field to begin their on-field preparation for their Week 11 showdown with the Detroit Lions, Head Coach Jack Del Rio addressed the media at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

Here are the highlights from his press conference.

He addressed the suspension of linebacker Aldon Smith.

"It's a little bit like having a player get injured. You adjust, you move on and that's what we're doing."

Head Coach Del Rio is firmly focused on the team's road matchup with the Detroit Lions.

"At this point we're really moving forward getting ourselves prepared for the Lions."

Don't read too much into their record, the Detroit Lions are a good football team.

"I think it's a talented football team. They played a really good game last week in Green Bay. They're very capable. I think, much like I feel about our football team, you can make assumptions if you want to – I don't think it's wise to do. I think you look at the tape. I think you look at the matchups. I think you look at the personnel, the schemes, and you get yourself prepared to play as well as possible."

Wide receiver Calvin Johnson still presents a big challenge to the Raiders defense.

"He's the leading receiver on their team. He's a big, strong, long, fast target. Great hands, great concentration, great competitor, is a really gifted player. We see a really good player."