Five Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Wednesday Press Conference

Nov 18, 2015 at 07:02 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Before the Oakland Raiders took to the practice field to begin their on-field preparation for their Week 11 showdown with the Detroit Lions, Head Coach Jack Del Rio addressed the media at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

Here are the highlights from his press conference.

He addressed the suspension of linebacker Aldon Smith.

"It's a little bit like having a player get injured. You adjust, you move on and that's what we're doing."

Head Coach Del Rio is firmly focused on the team's road matchup with the Detroit Lions.

"At this point we're really moving forward getting ourselves prepared for the Lions."

Don't read too much into their record, the Detroit Lions are a good football team.

"I think it's a talented football team. They played a really good game last week in Green Bay. They're very capable. I think, much like I feel about our football team, you can make assumptions if you want to – I don't think it's wise to do. I think you look at the tape. I think you look at the matchups. I think you look at the personnel, the schemes, and you get yourself prepared to play as well as possible."

Wide receiver Calvin Johnson still presents a big challenge to the Raiders defense.

"He's the leading receiver on their team. He's a big, strong, long, fast target. Great hands, great concentration, great competitor, is a really gifted player. We see a really good player."

The defensive mantra remains the same. "We like to start fast, finish strong and play good football. We feel like we have the makings of a good unit. We've got people that can rush the quarterback. We've got people that can cover. We feel like we know how to fit and leverage the run game, and it's a matter of us maintaining our focus and our ability to get those things done on a consistent basis."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising