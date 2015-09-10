Five Takeaways From Ken Norton, Jr.'s, Thursday Press Conference

Sep 10, 2015 at 09:27 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The Oakland Raiders continued their preparation for their 2015 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals with another day of on-field work Thursday afternoon.

Following the day's session, defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr., held his weekly press conference at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

Here are the highlights from his media session.

Norton spoke about the challenges that the Bengals offense presents the Silver and Black's defense this Sunday.

"They're very, very skilled group. Really nice throwers, really good catchers. Fantastic combination at the runners. Really explosive group, so we have to really take our time and do our best to matchup with them."

He also spoke about the importance of stopping the Cincinnati rushing attack.

"I think anytime in this league, you have to be able to run the ball and our side of it, we have to be able to stop the run. That's one of our top philosophies. They're big. They like to run the ball. They like to have pullers. [Jeremy Hill] is a strong runner. He gets on the edges, breaks a lot of tackles. They both, [Hill] and [Giovani Bernard] have the ability to take it all the way."

Norton said that while practices remain largely the same as the team approaches the regular season, what does change is the mindset the team carries through the sessions.

"It's just a matter of the mindset. I think anytime you get closer to game time, high performance, you feel a little difference from the players and the coaches, but for us, being a new group, a new system, new coaches, it's a matter of just growing."

He also mentioned safety Nate Allen and how much more comfortable the new Raider has become since joining the team.

"You saw the last time the ones [first team] played against Arizona. You saw a big difference in the way Nate Allen really showed up. I think anytime you play a defense, anytime you're new to new surroundings, and new environment, it's going to take a while to really adjust to the system, to the environment, to what everyone is asking."

Linebacker Curtis Lofton is a gift from above for Norton and the rest of the Raiders defensive staff.

"Curtis has been heaven-sent. He's a guy that is very smart, really tough and around here toughness is a talent. He has the whole front seven, front eight lined up. He has a real strong voice. They all listen to him. He knows exactly where everybody is supposed to be. He knows exactly what he's doing. He's that strong voice, that center of attention. He's that guy that you want to play middle linebacker. Curtis is everything a middle linebacker is supposed to be."

Norton on the importance of tackling fundamentals.

"You have to tackle. It's a way to let people know and yourself know what type of defense you are. So tackling is something we really emphasis, work on, talk about, illustrate, diagram it, everything. They catch the ball, they're going down. No yards after touches. No yards after catches. They catch the ball for three, it's a three-yard gain, no misses."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.

news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.

news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.

news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.

news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.

news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Advertising