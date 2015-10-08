Five Takeaways From Ken Norton Jr.'s Thursday Press Conference

Oct 08, 2015 at 07:43 AM
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Prior to the team's Thursday practice, Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr., held his weekly press conference at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

During his remarks, he addressed the challenge of facing off against Peyton Manning as well as the talent of the Broncos offense in general.

Here are the highlights from his press conference.

Peyton Manning still presents a challenge.

"He's still pretty good, he still knows how to win ball games. [Peyton] Manning still knows how to get the ball to the right person at the right time. Very smart on the field, very impressed by watching him on film."

It's all about execution.

"It's a matter of execution. You have to do well at what you do. At the same time you can't get too caught up in what he's doing and you can't even execute your own defense. It's important that we know what we're doing and we do it very well."

The Broncos offense as a whole is extremely talented.

"They are very talented. When watching the film, we're very impressed with them. I think that's been our theme all week, just making sure we continue to grow, continue to get better, continue to execute, continue to improve all the different areas we need to improve in, and by the time Sunday comes we're going to expect to be the best team on Sunday."

Norton spoke about the challenges that tight end Owen Daniels presents.

"We know there's a lot of quality tight ends in the league and we're very aware of the talent and we're going to handle them."

The defense remains a work in progress.

"It's still a work in progress. You can see the players are getting better and better each and every week. I think the rush is coming along at a level, at the same time we haven't seen our best yet. We haven't seen the best of Khalil [Mack]. We have not seen the best of [Justin] Tuck. We have not seen the best of Aldon [Smith]. Every time we go out, every time we practice, it's so important to our growth."

