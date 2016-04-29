Five Takeaways From The Raiders Draft Day Two Press Conference

Coach Del Rio isn't listening to the hype surrounding the Silver and Black.**

"We still have a lot of work to do on our football team. There's a lot of opportunity to better ourselves, and we're going to continue to work at it anyway we can. For us, the hype surrounding where we are and where we see ourselves as a football team, maybe are two different places, but we see a lot of work in front of us and an opportunity to make it much more competitive at many spots on the roster."

Jihad Ward will let his game do the talking.

"I think when you get a chance to talk with him [Ward], you'll find that he's probably closest to Amari [Cooper]. He's going to choose his words carefully. He's a very serious young man. He's come through quite a bit to make it where he is now, to have an opportunity to join the Oakland Raiders."

Injuries shouldn't be a concern for any of the Raiders' draft picks.