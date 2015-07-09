Five Things You Didn't Know About Defensive Backs Coach Marcus Robertson

Jul 09, 2015 at 03:30 AM

1. Defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson grew up in Pasadena, Calif., and was a Raiders fan. He always wanted to be part of the Silver and Black.

2. Coach Robertson was inducted into the Iowa State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.

3. Over 12 seasons as a safety in the NFL, Coach Robertson played in 162 games and recorded 24 interceptions, nine forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries.

4. Coach Robertson served as the Tennessee Titans director of player development from 2003-2006. His staff earned the Winston and Shell Award in 2006 for their innovation and commitment to player development in the NFL.

5. Coach Robertson's daughter, Morgan, runs track for the University of California, Berkeley.

Marcus Robertson Through the Years

