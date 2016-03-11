Five Things You Need To Know About Bruce Irvin

"I feel like being in Seattle, I know the pedigree. We had four successful years there. I went to the playoffs all four years, went to two Super Bowls. I know what it takes to get there. It's a lot of hard work, tough defense, running the ball, controlling the clock, that's the type of stuff it's going to take to get there. I kind of feel like I can come in here and really be a voice, and get these guys to play hard and we can go out here and really turn this thing around."