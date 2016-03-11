Five Things You Need To Know About Bruce Irvin

Mar 11, 2016 at 07:40 AM
Eddie Paskal

The Oakland Raiders made another investment on the defensive side of the football Thursday, signing versatile linebacker Bruce Irvin.

By joining the Silver and Black, Irvin is set to reunite with defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr., who previously served on the defensive staff with the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are five things you need to know about the former West Virginia Mountaineer.

1. Reuniting With A Familiar Face

By signing with the Silver and Black, Irvin reunites with defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr., who was his linebackers coach for three seasons in Seattle.

"He's a great guy, one of the main reasons that I decided to get here. I wanted to get back with him. Like I said before, that guy, he's done a lot for me, not only on the field, but off the field. He saved my career by bringing me from defensive end to a linebacker, so I have the utmost respect for that guy."

2. If One Is Good, Two Is Better

Irvin knows that in the AFC West, a tandem of pass rushers is necessary, and he's excited to get to work with Khalil Mack.

"He's [Mack] on his way to being one of the best rushers in the league. [Denver Broncos OLBs] DeMarcus [Ware] and Von [Miller] laid the blueprint out in the Super Bowl – you've got to have rushers and tandem rushers at that. The AFC West, man, I look at it, it's a lot of tandem rushers. You've got [Kansas City Chiefs LBs Justin] Houston and Tamba [Hali]. You've got Ware and Von. You've got me and Mack."

3.  He's Excited To Be A Raider

"We're about to turn this thing around though. I honestly feel like we are. The pieces are here. We got a great offense. We're adding a lot of great pieces on defense. I honestly feel that we can go out there, and that we can really take over this AFC West and really, really get in the playoffs and make a run for it next year."

4. Raider Nation Has Shown Him Love On Social Media

"Oh, man, my twitter has been going crazy. Raider Nation – I can already tell it's a great fan base. They've been showing me a lot of support."

5. Bruce Irvin: Winner

Irvin enjoyed a lot of both personal and team success during his time in Seattle, and he's hopeful he can bring that winning mentality to the Silver and Black.

"I feel like being in Seattle, I know the pedigree. We had four successful years there. I went to the playoffs all four years, went to two Super Bowls. I know what it takes to get there. It's a lot of hard work, tough defense, running the ball, controlling the clock, that's the type of stuff it's going to take to get there. I kind of feel like I can come in here and really be a voice, and get these guys to play hard and we can go out here and really turn this thing around."

