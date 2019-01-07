Following Chicago Bears' loss, Oakland Raiders have No. 24 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft

Wild Card Weekend was… wild.

The Indianapolis Colts rolled the Houston Texans, the Los Angeles Chargers thwarted Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' postseason plans, the Dallas Cowboys toppled the Seattle Seahawks, and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Chicago Bears on a "double-doink" missed field goal.

With the Colts, Chargers, Cowboys, and Eagles advancing, and the other four teams hitting the dusty trail, the 2019 NFL Draft order is materializing.

On September 1, 2018, the Oakland Raiders traded Khalil Mack and a second-round pick (2020) to the Chicago Bears in return for the Bears' first-round selection (2019), sixth-round selection (2019), first-round selection (2020) and third-round selection (2020). Now that the Bears have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, we can start to piece together the Raiders' slate of picks in the first round.

Given the Bears' record (12-4), and their elimination from the postseason, the Silver and Black will be locked in with the No. 4, and No. 24 overall pick in April. The Raiders have had the No. 24 pick five times since 1961, picking cornerback Gareon Conley (2017), quarterback Todd Marinovich (1992), defensive end Bob Buczkowski (1986), defensive back Neal Colzie (1975), and tight end Raymond Chester (1970).

In addition to those two picks, the Raiders will have the Cowboys' first-round pick, which was acquired in a trade for Amari Cooper; however, the Cowboys are still in the hunt for a Super Bowl berth, so the final eight draft spots of the draft order are still up in the air.