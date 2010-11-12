Ford Voted Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Nov 12, 2010 at 05:45 AM
110710-ford-story.jpg


Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Wide receiver Jacoby Ford of the Oakland Raiders is the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on Nov. 7-8, the NFL announced on Friday.

Ford had six receptions for 148 yards, including key catches in the game-tying drive at the end of regulation and the game-winning drive at the end of overtime in addition to a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Raiders' 23-20 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ford was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The 4th round draft pick out of Clemson was also selected as AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 9.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLV in North Texas.

QB Jason Campbell was named FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 8, RB Darren McFadden was chosen as FedEx Ground and AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 7, the Raiders offensive line was chosen as John Madden's Most Valuable Protectors in Week 7, FS Michael Huff was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his effort against San Diego, and Campbell earned GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week honors for his work against the Chargers.

