Former college teammates, now Raiders, Saeed Blacknall and Jason Cabinda take next step of football careers together

"It's been huge," Cabinda said of having Blacknall in the locker room. "It would have been way harder, especially the fact that we were in the same situation, both being on practice squad, things like that. It's huge, and being able to throw things, and bounce things back and forth between each other, keep our heads where they need to be, pick each other up when we need it, and all those kinds of things."

During the first few months of their careers in Silver and Black, Blacknall said that while he and Cabinda were indeed roommates at the team hotel, their main goal wasn't spending quality time together, it was getting the playbook down, and making it to training camp.

"When you come here, all you're trying to do is dial in, and just be a receiver," Blacknall explained. "He [Cabinda] was trying to be a linebacker and increase his role here. Throughout OTAs it was like, we were talking, but we were into the playbook because we were roommates too at the hotel. It was right to the playbook, right to sleep, back to work, so once we got settled and we knew how the routine was and everything, we got our feet under us, we were like cool, and now we hang out all the time, but at first, it was like, 'bro, we have to make it.' We're out grinding right now so we can continue to be in the same locker room."

Cabinda made his NFL debut Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, and while we're unclear whether Blacknall will join him on the All-Time Raiders list – it could indeed be this Sunday in Arizona, we'll just have to wait and see – whenever that moment does come, it'll be a memorable one for the pair.

"I know it'll be a very, very humbling moment, just to think of how far we've come and stuff like that," Cabinda said.