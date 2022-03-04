Former Raiders athletic trainer George Anderson inducted into PFATS Hall of Fame

George Anderson, Head Athletic Trainer for the Raiders from 1960-1994, has been posthumously inducted as one of five members of the inaugural class of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society's Hall of Fame.
Anderson, who passed away in 2012, was the first head athletic trainer in franchise history.
He was also known as an innovator, developing a knee brace for Raider Legend Ken Stabler after the quarterback sustained an MCL injury in the 1970s. The knee brace was eventually called the Anderson Knee Stabilizer and would go on to be used universally. He was inducted into the National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA) Hall of Fame in 1986.
"These former Professional Football Athletic Trainers and PFATS members embody just want it means to provide best-in-class healthcare to the athletes we serve," said PFATS President Reggie Scott.
"They have dedicated most of their lives to the profession of athletic training and the organizations they worked for. They are among the most recognized and respected members of our professional society and we consider them members of our family. Now, are excited to recognize them as hall of famers."
The inaugural class is made up of Anderson, Otho Davis (Philadelphia Eagles, 1973-95), John Omohundro (Arizona Cardinals, 1971-2008), Jerry Rhea (Atlanta Falcons, 1969-94) and Fred Zamberletti (Minnesota Vikings, 1961-98) – a total of over 150 yards of experience as athletic trainers in the NFL among them.
In addition to the PFATS Hall of Fame, the five will be inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, as recipients of the Award of Excellence for their contributions to the game.