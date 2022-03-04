Former Raiders athletic trainer George Anderson inducted into PFATS Hall of Fame

"These former Professional Football Athletic Trainers and PFATS members embody just want it means to provide best-in-class healthcare to the athletes we serve," said PFATS President Reggie Scott.

"They have dedicated most of their lives to the profession of athletic training and the organizations they worked for. They are among the most recognized and respected members of our professional society and we consider them members of our family. Now, are excited to recognize them as hall of famers."

The inaugural class is made up of Anderson, Otho Davis (Philadelphia Eagles, 1973-95), John Omohundro (Arizona Cardinals, 1971-2008), Jerry Rhea (Atlanta Falcons, 1969-94) and Fred Zamberletti (Minnesota Vikings, 1961-98) – a total of over 150 yards of experience as athletic trainers in the NFL among them.