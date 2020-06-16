Former Raiders named to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

There are 5.4 million people who have played college football, but only 1,027 players have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Being inducted, or even nominated, is a prestigious honor.

Tuesday, the National Football Foundation and the CFB Hall of Fame announced the list of names on the 2021 ballot, and a few former Raiders made the cut.

Steve Wisniewski

Prior to Wisniewski's 13-year career with the Raiders, the guard was a three-year starter for the Penn State. He was selected to the 1988 First Team All-American squad and was a member of the 1986 12-0 National Championship team.

Carson Palmer

The former Raiders signal-caller was a Heisman Trophy winner, 2002 consensus First Team All-American, and set a handful of school records during his five seasons as a USC Trojan.

Sebastian Janikowski

Arguably the most decorated Raider in recent memory, Janikowski owns the record for most career points in a Raiders uniform with 1,799. Before he became one of the best NFL kickers of all-time, the former Florida State Seminole won a national championship in 2000 and is the only two-time recipient of the Lou Graza Award.

Robert Gallery

Selected No. 2 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft, Gallery was coming off an impressive college career at the University of Iowa, where he was a 2003 consensus First Team All-American and the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year his senior season.

David Fulcher

Fulcher was a former defensive back at Arizona State and was a two-time First Team All-American and recorded 14 interceptions during his college career.

Willie Gault

1982 First Team All-American at the University of Tennessee. He set six conference and 12 school punt / kickoff return records, and tied the NCAA record for most touchdowns by kick return in a single season (3) in 1980.

Bob Golic

Named unanimous First Team All-America and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award in 1978. Co-holder of Notre Dame's single-game record for tackles with 26 vs. Michigan in 1978. He ranks second in school history with 479 career tackles.

Tyrone Poole

First Team All-America selection in 1994 for Fort Valley State. Two-time Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Defensive Player of the Year (1993-94) who led FVSU to two conference titles. Recorded 44 pass breakups and 17 interceptions, returning four for TDs.

Jack Del Rio

The former Raiders Head Coach was a 1984 consensus First Team All-American who earned Co-MVP honors in the Trojans 1985 Rose Bowl win. He was a two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection, leading USC to the 1984 Pac-10 title, and led the Trojans in tackles for loss his first three seasons.

Ken Norton Jr.

Former Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. was a First Team All-American in 1987, leading Bruins to four consecutive bowl wins. He's a member of the 1985 conference championship team, and led team in tackles in 1986 (106) and in 1987 (125), and ranks sixth in school history with 339 career tackles.

In order to be inducted to the Hall of Fame, the former players need to meet the criteria listed below:

-A player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.

-While each nominee's football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.

-Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.* For example, to be eligible for the 2021 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1971 or thereafter. In addition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire.