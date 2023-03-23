Foster Moreau receives support from the Silver and Black amid cancer diagnosis

Foster Moreau announced Wednesday afternoon that he'll be stepping away from the game of football after receiving some unexpected news.
Currently a free agent after playing four seasons with the Raiders, the tight end has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, discovered during a routine physical. According to Mayo Clinic, Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects part of the body's immune system (the lymphatic system).
Moreau labeled finding out as a "somewhat miraculous process" as the early detection will help in fighting against it.
While the former LSU Tiger said he's stepping away temporarily, he has every intention to return to football. After his announcement, many sent prayers and words of encouragement to him on social media, including former teammates.