Foster Moreau receives support from the Silver and Black amid cancer diagnosis

Mar 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Foster Moreau announced Wednesday afternoon that he'll be stepping away from the game of football after receiving some unexpected news.

Currently a free agent after playing four seasons with the Raiders, the tight end has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, discovered during a routine physical. According to Mayo Clinic, Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects part of the body's immune system (the lymphatic system).

Moreau labeled finding out as a "somewhat miraculous process" as the early detection will help in fighting against it.

While the former LSU Tiger said he's stepping away temporarily, he has every intention to return to football. After his announcement, many sent prayers and words of encouragement to him on social media, including former teammates.

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Will the Raiders choose a defensive player at No. 7?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders re-sign WR Keelan Cole Sr.

Cole, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in 2017, has appeared in 93 career games with 37 starts, totaling 197 receptions for 2,832 yards and 14 touchdowns.

news

Los Raiders comenzaron a llenar su plantilla de cara a la temporada 2023 al abrir la agencia libre

Encabezados por "Jimmy G" y Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas da bienvenida a agentes libres que han firmado para el 2023.

news

A message from Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler on Foster Moreau

Advertising