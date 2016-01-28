Four Raiders Selected To Team Rice, One To Team Irvin In Pro Bowl Draft

Maybe it was an enduring fondness for the Silver and Black, or maybe it was just the way his big board played out, but either way Jerry Rice selected four Raiders to be on Team Rice during Wednesday's 2016 Pro Bowl Draft.
Rice, the Hall of Fame wide receiver who played 54 games for the Raiders, hauling in 18 touchdowns in the process, used his second pick of the afternoon on defensive end Khalil Mack, making him the first defensive player off the board after using his first pick on New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
From there the floodgates for Silver and Black selections opened as quarterback Derek Carr was taken with Rice's fourth pick and rookie wide receiver Amari Cooper with his fifth.
But Rice was not done taking members from Head Coach Jack Del Rio's squad, as the current Hall of Famer selected the future Hall of Famer, and former teammate, Charles Woodson with his final selection of the afternoon.
It was nearly a clean sweep for Team Rice and the Raiders, but running back Latavius Murray was assigned to Team Irvin after New York Jets running back Chris Ivory was selected by Rice, making Murray the final running back on the board.
In total, four Raiders are set to represent Team Rice: Khalil Mack, Derek Carr, Amari Cooper and Charles Woodson, with Murray set to put on the pads for Team Irvin.
The teammates will square off Sunday afternoon at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.
Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN.