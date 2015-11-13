Four Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Friday Press Conference

Nov 13, 2015 at 06:43 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Following the Oakland Raiders "Fast Friday," practice Head Coach Jack Del Rio held his final press conference before his team takes on the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum Sunday afternoon.

Here are the highlights from his press conference.

He gave an update on the health of center Rodney Hudson.

"Yeah, he's gotten better each day. We'll see how it goes come Sunday, but we prepared the other guys. He didn't practice, so we prepared the other guys. Tony [Bergstrom] obviously got the lion's share of the work. [Jon] Feliciano will be the next guy that will come up this week if Rodney [Hudson] can't go."

Head Coach Del Rio also shared his impressions of Tony Bergstrom.

"I think [offensive line coach] Mike [Tice] has done a great job with the whole line. I mean the whole group, they work hard every day. Tony has been a big part of that from Day 1. He's worked hard, understands our system very well. We like our group. We've said that from the start. We like our group. We think we have a good group. We expect them to step in and play well for us if need be."

Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph presents some challenges to the interior of the Raiders offensive line.

"He's a good player. They have a few of them that are pretty good. Seven first-round picks in their defense. So it's a very talented group. We know it's going to be a challenge. We're braced for that challenge and looking forward to it."

The Raiders preseason matchup with the Vikings seems like ages ago.

"We've taken what we've wanted from that game already. We're way on to preparation for finishing our preparation, getting ready to play them at this point. That seems like about 10 years ago. We've already gone through and pulled out what we've wanted to pull out and looked at what we want to look at. But at this point, we're basically wanting to make sure we just finish our preparation, get our minds right, relax, get ourselves ready to compete on Sunday."

