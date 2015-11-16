Four Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Monday Press Conference

The day after the Oakland Raiders 30-14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at O.co Coliseum, Head Coach Jack Del Rio held his usual Monday press conference.

Here are the highlights from his time behind the microphone at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

Head Coach Del Rio spoke about the Vikings 93-yard kickoff return for touchdown.

"You hear me talk a lot about leverage and tackling, and a coverage unit is like a defensive play, and we didn't leverage and tackle that thing very well. It was breaking, the wedge was set to our right and we had about four people go around the blocks to the left and it left a void, and that guy [Cordarrelle Patterson] is a talented returner. He got in that void and took off."

He also praised Tony Bergstrom's effort in relief of starting center Rodney Hudson.

"Tony played well. He had a winning grade. He did a good job going in, it's not an easy set of circumstances to go in. it's really a talented nose guard that he went up against and Tony played well in the game for us."

The Raiders pass rush is coming alive.

"The pressure was really good with the front. Khalil [Mack], Aldon [Smith], Mario [Edwards Jr.] – really active. The quarterback was not comfortable for sure. I thought they did a good job. We feel like we had opportunities for a few more sacks that he was able to escape, but the pressure was really good all day."

The focus is now squarely on the matchup with the Detroit Lions.