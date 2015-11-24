Four Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Tuesday Press Conference

Before the Oakland Raiders took to the practice field to officially begin their on-field preparation for their Week 12 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, Head Coach Jack Del Rio spoke to the media.

Here are the highlights from his press conference.

He shared his initial thoughts about the Tennessee Titans.

"It's a team that's playing very hard. They're playing very well on defense. Offensively, they have some weapons. They have a young quarterback that's very athletic. Big, physical offensive line."

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota presents some unique challenges to the Raiders defense.

"He certainly has the ability to take off and run. They'll do some zone read stuff where I think he's kept it 10 of 25 times. They've been running that element. They've kept him out on the perimeter and he's had a couple of big ones."

Mario Edwards Jr is a player on the rise.

"I thought he did really well. He's really come on the last couple of weeks. He's learned how to practice. His maturity is such that as a younger player he's truly learned the value of working hard in practice, getting on the same page with his teammates and being accountable. I think he's done a nice job and he's getting better and better."

Losing streak aside, the Raiders remain confident in the process.