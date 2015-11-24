Four Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Tuesday Press Conference

Before the Oakland Raiders took to the practice field to officially begin their on-field preparation for their Week 12 matchup with the Tennessee Titans, Head Coach Jack Del Rio spoke to the media.
Here are the highlights from his press conference.
He shared his initial thoughts about the Tennessee Titans.
"It's a team that's playing very hard. They're playing very well on defense. Offensively, they have some weapons. They have a young quarterback that's very athletic. Big, physical offensive line."
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota presents some unique challenges to the Raiders defense.
"He certainly has the ability to take off and run. They'll do some zone read stuff where I think he's kept it 10 of 25 times. They've been running that element. They've kept him out on the perimeter and he's had a couple of big ones."
Mario Edwards Jr is a player on the rise.
"I thought he did really well. He's really come on the last couple of weeks. He's learned how to practice. His maturity is such that as a younger player he's truly learned the value of working hard in practice, getting on the same page with his teammates and being accountable. I think he's done a nice job and he's getting better and better."
Losing streak aside, the Raiders remain confident in the process.
"We have to keep the faith. Stay strong. When you're faced with adversity like we are, when you drop a few in a row, we dropped three in a row. We had our chances in each of those games. You have to be able to get up, dust yourself off and move forward. I think it really shows the kind of character you have. How you respond in the adversity. Can you remain a good teammate? It's easier to be a good teammate when things are going well. If you're being stressed, how are you handling yourself? What kind of energy are you bringing to the building? Are you being accountable and all those kind of things?"