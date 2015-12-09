Four Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Wednesday Press Conference

Before the Oakland Raiders hit the field to begin their on-field preparation for their Week 14 contest with the Denver Broncos, Head Coach Jack Del Rio held his usual Wednesday press conference at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

Here are the highlights from his afternoon remarks.

Head Coach Del Rio shared what he took away from the Raiders first matchup against the Denver Broncos.

"A missed opportunity. A good, hard-fought football game. They've won a bunch of close games like that throughout the year. That's why they're sitting on top of the conference like they are right now."

He also spoke about his familiarity with Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler.

"He's done a nice job. He's a big, athletic guy. He spent a lot of time on the side with [Broncos quarterbacks coach] Greg Knapp getting extra, and throwing extra and working on the timing. I know they worked hard with his throwing motion. I know that was a point of emphasis when they first got there, but obviously he was preparing for that day when he might get his opportunity and he's done a great job filling in as Peyton's been down in the last three weeks."

Jamize Olawale earned the extension he was awarded by the team Tuesday.

"He's done a great job of coming in every day and working hard at his role. He's a guy that can play a lot of different roles. He's got special teams value. He's got value as a blocker, and he can also catch the ball out of the backfield or carry the ball. He's just a guy whose contract was going into a restricted year, there was an opportunity to extend him and it made sense for both sides and we got it done."

From Day 1, Amari Cooper has had a consistent approach to his craft.