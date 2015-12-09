Four Takeaways From Head Coach Jack Del Rio's Wednesday Press Conference

Dec 09, 2015 at 07:34 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Before the Oakland Raiders hit the field to begin their on-field preparation for their Week 14 contest with the Denver Broncos, Head Coach Jack Del Rio held his usual Wednesday press conference at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

Here are the highlights from his afternoon remarks.

Head Coach Del Rio shared what he took away from the Raiders first matchup against the Denver Broncos.

"A missed opportunity. A good, hard-fought football game. They've won a bunch of close games like that throughout the year. That's why they're sitting on top of the conference like they are right now."

He also spoke about his familiarity with Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler.

"He's done a nice job. He's a big, athletic guy. He spent a lot of time on the side with [Broncos quarterbacks coach] Greg Knapp getting extra, and throwing extra and working on the timing. I know they worked hard with his throwing motion. I know that was a point of emphasis when they first got there, but obviously he was preparing for that day when he might get his opportunity and he's done a great job filling in as Peyton's been down in the last three weeks."

Jamize Olawale earned the extension he was awarded by the team Tuesday.

"He's done a great job of coming in every day and working hard at his role. He's a guy that can play a lot of different roles. He's got special teams value. He's got value as a blocker, and he can also catch the ball out of the backfield or carry the ball. He's just a guy whose contract was going into a restricted year, there was an opportunity to extend him and it made sense for both sides and we got it done."

From Day 1, Amari Cooper has had a consistent approach to his craft.

"I think he's done a good job of being consistent about his approach throughout the year. He showed up on a mission, quiet, worked hard all the time, and that really hasn't let up. it's been pretty solid that way, so I'm proud that part, because that can be a difficult part for a younger guy, to understand the need to work throughout the year, and to maintain and to even improve your skill level."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Talking Doug Martin And The Situation At Middle Linebacker

You know what time it is; time to answer some more fan questions in the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

Raiders Spend Morning At Gene Ward Elementary School

Five members of the Silver and Black spent the morning at Gene Ward Elementary School in Las Vegas.
news

Head Coach Jon Gruden Announces Signing Of Derrick Johnson

Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Friday that the Raiders had signed linebacker Derrick Johnson.
news

Raiders.com Mailbag: Are We Close To The Return Of Gareon Conley?

You had questions, and now, we have answers. Check out another edition of the Raiders.com Mailbag.

news

A Complete Look At The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft Class

With Rookie Minicamp on the horizon, let's take a look at the Raiders 2018 Draft Class.
news

Six Takeaways From The Oakland Raiders 2018 Draft

The Silver and Black just wrapped up the 2018 NFL Draft. Here are six, quick takeaways.

news

Raiders Invest Heavily In The Trenches In First Two Days Of NFL Draft

One thing became abundantly clear during the first three rounds of the NFL Draft; Jon Gruden wanted to invest in the big fellas.
news

Raiders Trade Third-Round Pick For Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant

The Oakland Raiders traded the Pittsburgh Steelers a third-round pick in exchange for explosive wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

news

Derek Carr Makes Early Impression On Jon Gruden In Veteran Minicamp

The Silver and Black hit the field for Day 1 of Veteran Minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and Derek Carr made an early impression on his new head coach.
news

General Manager Reggie McKenzie Provides Khalil Mack Update

Reggie McKenzie provided an update on the status of defensive end Khalil Mack Friday afternoon during his pre-draft press conference.

Latest Content

video

Raiders couldn't control the line of scrimmage as they fall to the Bills in Week 2

Sep 17, 2023

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
audio

Instant reactions and takeaways from the Raiders' Week 2 loss to the Bills

Sep 17, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz react to the Raiders' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
news

'A lot of lessons to learn' for Raiders following rough day in Buffalo

Sep 17, 2023

The Raiders will take time to regroup and reshape as they travel back to Las Vegas.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Bills - Week 2

Sep 17, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
audio

Coach McDaniels and Jimmy Garoppolo's Postgame Pressers | Week 2 | RPP

Sep 17, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo address the media following the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
video

Coach McDaniels Postgame Presser - 9.17.23 | Week 2 vs. Bills

Sep 17, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
video

Jimmy Garoppolo: 'We couldn't get into a rhythm'

Sep 17, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
video

Josh Jacobs: 'You see flashes of how good we could really be'

Sep 17, 2023

Running back Josh Jacobs recaps the Week 2 loss to the Bills and discusses his mindset going forward.
news

Las Vegas sufre en Buffalo su primera derrota del 2023

Sep 17, 2023

Los Raiders no logran descifrar a los Bills y volverán a casa con marca de .500 tras sus primeros dos juegos de la temporada regular.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders suffer first defeat of the season

Sep 17, 2023

The Silver and Black are 1-1 after falling to the Buffalo Bills on the road.
news

Halftime Report: Competitive spirts are high between Raiders, Bills

Sep 17, 2023

The Raiders trail the Buffalo Bills, 21-10, heading into halftime.
video

Raiders defense denies the Bills on fourth-and-goal

Sep 17, 2023

On fourth-and-goal in the second quarter, the Raiders defense holds to force the turnover on downs.
View All
Advertising