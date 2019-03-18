Free agency update: All the moves the Raiders have made since the start of the league year

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock have been busy since the start of the NFL league year – like, really busy.

Not only did the pair acquire All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers, they've spent much of the past week adding a plethora of players – on both sides of the ball – to the Oakland Raiders roster.

The Silver and Black have been wheeling and dealing since March 13, so for those of you who have missed a move or two, here's a quick recap of everything that has gone down.

Acquired:

Wide receiver Antonio Brown – Mr. Big Chest. A guy with seven Pro Bowls, and four All-Pro nods under his belt. Brown has gone over the 1,000-yard mark seven times in his career, and might be the only active player with a shot to catch Jerry Rice as the game's all-time leading receiver.

Signed:

Tackle Trent Brown – An absolute behemoth of a man who will bookend one side of the Raiders offensive line – which side though remains to be seen. After starting his career in San Francisco, Brown spent 2018 with the New England Patriots.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins – After appearing in every game save one in his first season as a Raider, the powerful defensive tackle will be back in Silver and Black for another season in 2019.

Guard Chaz Green – Green spent the first two seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys before finishing up the 2018 campaign on the Raiders roster. A versatile lineman, I'll be interested to see the type of offseason he has headed into training camp.