Alec Ingold says he's 'in the lab starting today' as he rehabs from ACL tear

Alec Ingold is now a couple of weeks removed from an ACL tear that ended his season.

The Raiders fullback made an appearance on Upon Further Review with Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal to discuss his road to recovery. He was in the midst of a potential Pro Bowl season, with 85 receiving yards, one touchdown and a 70.6 PFF grade to his name. The loss of Ingold is certainly a blow to the Silver and Black – not just on the field, but off the field as he voted a team captain this season.

"I wanted to be a big part of this team," said Ingold. "Being a team captain, you want to finish the season off with your guys, and it hurt not being able to finish the season with these guys. ... This whole offseason, we talked about being different and I wanted to be a part of that and I still will be in a different capacity.

"I'm going to be coaching as much as I can and around these guys as much as I can. But to not be on the field strapping it up every Sunday, I knew that was going be the hardest part."

While Ingold described being at the "lowest of the low" immediately after the injury, he's turned his attention to what's next in a positive manner. The fullback had successful surgery on his knee and is focusing on rehabilitation now.

With a promising rehab trajectory, he could be on track to return on the field before the start of the 2022 season. Ingold described his biggest short-term goal in these early stages as getting his balance back for his mobility.

"It's pretty exciting to see how great my leg has responded so far," he said. "And now it's just mindset. It's just a decision to wake up everyday and just crush it."