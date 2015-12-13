GAME NOTES: Raiders 15 Broncos 12

**
Raiders Defeat Broncos on the Road, 15-12**
- The Raiders defeated the Broncos 15-12 to snap the team's eight-game losing streak against Denver. The team's last win against Denver came on Sept. 12, 2011.
- For the first time in the Raiders-Broncos series history, the Raiders did not allow the Broncos an offensive touchdown in a season. It marks the sixth time the Raiders held Denver without a passing touchdown (last: 2002) and the eighth time without a rushing touchdown (last: 1993) in a season series.
Defense Holds in First Half, Dominates in Second
- The Raiders held the Broncos to three field goals on three red zone trips in the first half and did not allow Denver back into the red zone for the entire second half.
- The Raiders held the Broncos scoreless in the second half for the first time since Oct. 15, 2006, a 3-13 loss. The last time the Raiders did so in a win was Nov. 22, 1992 (24-0).
- The Raiders did not allow the Broncos to run more than three offensive plays on five-of-eight second-half drives. Broncos 0-for-3 in the red zone in the first half
Raiders Stifle Broncos' Rushing Attack
- The Raiders held the Broncos to 34 rushing yards, giving the Broncos 77 total rushing yards against the Raiders this season. That marks the Broncos' second lowest season total versus the Raiders (51 yards in 1972).
- Along with 1963 (96 yards), this marks the third time in team history the Raiders allowed less than 100 rushing yards to Denver in a season (excluding the strike-shortened 1982 season).
- The Raiders allowed 25-or-fewer rushing yards in a first half for the fourth time this season and the second time in three weeks (also Nov. 29 at Tennessee).
Mack Ties Franchise Sack Record
- DE Khalil Macktied a franchise record and set a career high with five sacks, matching Howie Long's five sacks on Oct. 2, 1983.
- Mackis the sixth NFL player since sacks became official in 1982 to record five sacks and one forced fumble in a game. The last player to do so was Aldon Smith for the San Francisco 49ers in 2012.
- The only other Raider with four sacks and a forced fumble in a single game was Anthony Smith on Oct. 18, 1992 (two forced fumbles).
Mack Joins 10-Sack Club
- DE Khalil Mack is the 14th different Raider with 10 sacks in a season and the first to do so since 2006 (Derrick Burgess and Warren Sapp).
- Mack's 18 career sacks are now the third most by a Raider through his first two seasons. He trails Anthony Smith (23.5) and Bill Pickel (18.5).* *
Multi-Sack Mack
- DE Khalil Mackhas at least two sacks in three straight games, making him the first NFL player to do so this season. His three straight games is the longest active streak and ties the second longest streak in the NFL since 2001.
- Mackis the first Raider with two sacks in three straight games since Derrick Burgess in 2005.
- Mack's five multi-sack games tie Anthony Smith (1991-92) for the most by a Raider through his first two seasons.
- Mack's second sack came in the end zone and forced a fumble by Brock Osweiler, which was recovered by Denver for a safety. It marked the team's first safety since Dec. 11, 2011 at Green Bay.
Carr Cracks Top Five for Touchdowns
- QB Derek Carrthrew two touchdown passes in the game, giving him 28 on the season and tying him with Rich Gannon (2000) for the fourth most in a season in team history.
- Carr's second touchdown pass came on his fourth career fourth-quarter comeback drive and his third of the season.
- Carris now the second Raider to record two passing touchdowns in 10 games in a season, joining Jeff George (10 in 1997). Carr Sets Career High
- QB Derek Carrthrew for 135 yards, eclipsing his rookie season total of 3,270 yards in the game. He is now the fourth quarterback in NFL history with 20 touchdown passes and 3,200 passing yards in each of his first two seasons.
- The other three quarterbacks to do so are Andy Dalton, Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning.
King Shows Off Accuracy
- P Marquette Kingtied a franchise record by placing five punts inside the Broncos' 20-yard line. He punted a season-high 10 times for 460 yards (46.0 avg.) with a 55-yard long in the game.
- Kinghas now tied his career high (2014) with 31 punts inside the 20 this season.
- King perfectly executed a third-quarter punt, pinning Denver at their own 2-yard line with a 47-yard boot.
- Kingbooted a high 55-yard punt in the fourth quarter, which was muffed and recovered by LS Jon Condo, setting the Raiders up inside the 20-yard line.*Condo *now has four career fumble recoveries.
*Roberts An Undrafted Gem *
- WR Seth Roberts hauled in an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter, moving into second place on the team with his fifth receiving score of the season. He finished with 20 receiving yards on the day.
- Robertsjoins James Jett as the only originally undrafted players to catch five touchdowns in a season with the Raiders.
Rivera Sets Season High
- TE Mychal Riverahauled in three catches for 49 yards (16.3), a season high for the tight end, along with his first touchdown of the season. Rivera now has nine career receiving touchdowns.
Crabtree Extends Four-Catch Streak
- WR Michael Crabtreecaught four passes for 19 yards, extending his streak of games with at least four receptions to 14 games. He entered the week as one of five NFL players with four receptions in all 12 games this season.
Woodson Recovers Third Fumble
- S Charles Woodsonrecovered a Broncos fumble in the third quarter for his 16th career recovery. Woodson's three fumble recoveries this season mark a career high and have all come in the last two weeks.
Heeney Forces First Fumble
- RookieLB Ben Heeney forced a critical fumble in the third quarter when he knocked the ball loose from the grip of Demaryius Thomas. The play marked Heeney's first career forced fumble.
- Heeney finished the game with seven tackles (five solo), one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one special teams tackle, according to unofficial press box statistics.