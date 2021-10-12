Game Preview: Raiders travel to Denver to face a tenacious Broncos defense

Oct 12, 2021 at 01:49 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

W6gamepreview_thumb_101221

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) are heading to the Mile High City to take on AFC West rival Denver Broncos (3-2). Both teams started the season as a mirror image of each other, going 3-0 before suffering two straight losses. The fight will be on as both teams look to get back in the win column and take a divisional lead over the other.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT from Empower Field at Mile High.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: CBS Andrew Catalon James Lofton
National Radio: Sports USA John Ahlers Doug Plank
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Brent Musburger Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Cristian Echeverria Harry Ruiz

What to watch for

The Raiders offense has been struggling to get going in the first half of games and will have their work cut out for them going up against the third-best defense in the league. Eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller is leading the charge, with 4.5 sacks to his name through five games after missing all of last season due to injury. The Silver and Black will also have to contend with cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and rookie Pat Surtain II, as well as the potential return of cornerback Ronald Darby, who was activated from injured reserve last week.

On the other side of the ball, the Broncos have been slow starters as well, scoring just 13 points in the first quarter compared to the Raiders' eight. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went 24-of-38 for 288 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Denver's loss to the Steelers last week. The Raiders defense, which has faced a couple dual-threat QBs this season, will get another one in Bridgewater, who has recorded 57 rushing yards on the season.

Series history

The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Broncos, 66-53-2, and have won four of the last five matchups. The Silver and Black swept the season series against Broncos in 2020, winning 37-12 on Nov. 15 and 32-31 to close out the season on Jan. 3.

Current stats

After Week 5, the Raiders offense ranks 13th in the league in total offense (377.0 yards per game), fourth in passing (298.4 ypg), 29th in rushing (78.6 ypg) and tied for 19th in points (22.6 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 10th in total defense (339.8 ypg), fourth in passing (205.4 ypg), 25th in rushing (134.4 ypg) and 17th in points allowed (24.0 ppg).

The Broncos offense ranks 18th in total offense (357.8 ypg), 22nd in passing (239.2 ypg), 12th in rushing (118.6 ypg) and 24th in points (20.4 points). Defensively, the Bears rank third in total defense (292.4 ypg), sixth in passing (207.0 ypg), sixth in rushing (85.4 ypg) and second in points allowed (15.2 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • Quarterback Derek Carr needs 22 touchdown passes to become the sixth player in NFL history with 200 career touchdown passes in their first eight seasons.
  • Carr needs to complete 317 passes to surpass Matt Ryan for most completions in NFL history through a player's first eight seasons.
  • Defensive end Maxx Crosby needs to record one sack to become the eighth player in franchise history with at least 20 sacks in his first three seasons.
  • Tight end Darren Waller needs 72 receptions to become the first tight end to record 100 receptions in consecutive seasons.
  • Waller needs 456 receiving yards to tie David Casper for second-most career receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history.

Notable pro connections

  • Raiders defensive backs coach Ron Milus served two stints with the Broncos in the same position from 2000-02 and 2011-12.
  • Raiders linebackers coach Richard Smith also spent two stints with Denver, first as special teams/assistant linebackers coach from 1993-94 and linebackers coach from 2011-14.
  • Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste played the 2010 season for the Broncos as a tackle.
  • Broncos defensive tackle Shelby Harris was selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft and played eight games for the team from 2014-15.
  • Broncos wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El was on the Raiders' practice squad in 2018-19.
  • Broncos outside linebackers coach John Pagano was the Raiders assistant head coach-defense during the 2017 season.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Bears - Week 5

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood's (70) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
1 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood's (70) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon's (22) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon's (22) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
3 / 100

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) arrives to the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives to the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives to the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders center Nick Martin (66) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
26 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) warming up before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) heads back to the locker rooms after warming up on the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) heads back to the locker rooms after warming up on the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
36 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
37 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks as running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks as running back Kenyan Drake (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
54 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 31-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with center Andre James (68) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with center Andre James (68) and tight end Nick Bowers (82) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Chicago Bears.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rich Bisaccia to serve as Interim Head Coach

Coach Bisaccia will meet with the media at the regularly scheduled media availability on Wednesday.
news

Mark Davis Statement

news

Jon Gruden Statement

news

Jon Gruden Renuncia a los Raiders

Mark Davis, dueño del equipo, acepta su renuncia. Rich Bisaccia será Entrenador en Jefe Interino.
Advertising