Game Preview: Raiders travel to Denver to face a tenacious Broncos defense

The Raiders offense has been struggling to get going in the first half of games and will have their work cut out for them going up against the third-best defense in the league. Eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller is leading the charge, with 4.5 sacks to his name through five games after missing all of last season due to injury. The Silver and Black will also have to contend with cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and rookie Pat Surtain II, as well as the potential return of cornerback Ronald Darby, who was activated from injured reserve last week.