Game Preview: Raiders vs. 49ers

Every game is a big game, but there's a little something extra with this one. "There's more of a sense of urgency. Every game you go into, you're expecting to win and play, but this is the Battle of the Bay and you always want to have those bragging rights when next year comes around," said rookie G Gabe Jackson. "It's a big opportunity for us."

Coach Sparano understands the magnitude of this game in Oakland. "I understand how big of a game it is for our organization, for our team and for our fans," said Coach Sparano. "I do, I really do. There's no greater feeling for me than two weeks ago when, as I said, at the end of the ball game, I went out into a restaurant and saw Raider fans smiling from ear to ear. That's a great feeling."

The Raiders head coach plans to have his squad ready for the on-field battle. "I think any time two teams, and I've been part of it a long time, are this close in proximity to one another, it's deemed that it's going to be a rivalry," said Coach Sparano. "I think that part about it, that's fun. To have a game like that right now, at this time of year and be able to go into that situation in our place, with our fans out there, that's exciting. I know it's big for the organization, I get it. I know what the record is over the last several years, since 2000 or whatever that is, since the team moved back here. You've got rivalries, but you have to make sure that when you're in a rivalry, that both teams show up. That's the intention."

The Raiders have to prepare for a mobile quarterback in Colin Kaepernick, a powerful runner in Frank Gore, wide receiver threats, and a defense that, despite multiple injuries, continues to have an impact on the game, limiting opposing offenses to 20.3 points per game (good for 8th in the NFL).

"I just know they're a very physical team," said WR James Jones. "They play with a lot of heart, a lot of passion. They have a lot of good players over there. They have a good ball club, but I know they play hard. They take a lot of pride in what they do, so we're going to have to come out, we're going to have to match their intensity if not exceed their intensity. We're at home in front of our home fans, yeah there are going to be some 49ers fans there, but we're at home and we have to go out there and protect our house."

Led by Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, the 49ers have gone deep into the playoffs the last three years. Although more of a struggle this season, they still hold a 7-5 record. "Well-coached, obviously. They seem to find their way and start playing their style of football around this time of year," said Tuck. "It's going to be a physical bunch that is going to come in here and try to out-man you, out-physical you. Big, very experienced O-line. Very athletic and capable quarterback. Their defense is playing great. They'll be coming in here with a lot of emotion too. They are coming off a loss to another rival, a tough game they had against Seattle. We will have a very well-coached, oiled up group coming in here to our place. That's what we want. We want to have them here. This is a very important game for both teams. I am looking forward to it."

Brown faced Kaepernick in practice on a weekly basis since the mobile QB became the 49ers starter and has great respect for what the young quarterback is able to do. "He's an amazing quarterback. I think he can do it with his arm and his legs," said Brown. "He's doing a great job of spreading the ball around with all the weapons that he does have. He's not running as much because he doesn't have to. He has two good running backs, a good fullback, tight ends that can play, and multiple receivers that he can get the ball to, so those guys will do most of the running and running after the catch. For us, we have to be sound tacklers. We have to go out there and limit the [yards after catch], and that's something the coaches have been harping on throughout this week."