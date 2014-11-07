Game Preview: Raiders vs. Broncos

Mack has caught the eye of experts throughout the NFL, even without a sack. He hopes to get his first this week. "[He's] very physical gifted – great motor," said Coach Fox. "He plays much the same role as we use Von and he plays strong outside on under or weak outside on over and then defensive end on some downs. I know a lot has been made that he hasn't had a sack, but I think he might lead the league in holding penalties versus him. He's tremendous and a guy that we're very aware of."

Mack and the Raiders defensive line want to make Manning uncomfortable in the pocket. "With Peyton, you have to send pressure through the inside," said rookie DT Justin Ellis. "You have to flush him out and get him to move and that's how you affect him."

The secondary will have to be ready for Manning to dish it all over the field, particularly to WR Demaryius Thomas who leads the team with 894 yards and six touchdowns. Defensive Coordinator Jason Tarver explained what the corners and safeties will have to do to challenge the wideouts. "Body position, starting the down correctly, based on whether you're up or off and those things are critical," said Coach Tarver. "Playing through [Thomas's] hands are critical. You can't catch the ball until the hands come up. We have a lot of drills and plays that simulate that. All of our DBs do it, so we're continuing to get better in those phases. We have shown that the last few weeks. It's going to be a great challenge and we're looking forward to it."

FS Charles Woodson will face Manning for the seventh time in his career. The two players were both selected in the 1998 NFL Draft, after Woodson beat out Manning for the Heisman Trophy.

Most players' NFL careers are short. The average career is approximately three years. This game will showcase two 17-year veterans, both of whom are still at the top of their respective games.

"We have the utmost respect for him," said Coach Fox. "A Hall of Fame player, a Pro Bowl-type player. We believe he has a lot of football left and when you turn on the tape, you see that he does. They've been able to utilize him a little more as a down safety just because he is such a good cover guy. You can match up on a third wideout, a gifted tight end, or maybe it's a situational back that's very good, so he's got that cover ability and obviously, he's seen a lot of offensive football. He understands the game and that's why he's having a tremendous year."

Woodson and the Raiders defenders will have their work cut out for them in the passing game with Manning, Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and Julius Thomas. RB Ronnie Hillman has been productive for the Broncos in the run game and Montee Ball, who was injured, returned to practice this week. With all of the offensive threats, the Raiders defense is putting the focus on how to execute their own game plan.

"I think we look at how we make the game about us, how we can have the game dictated by what we do, not by what somebody else can do," said Moore. "You have to give credit where credit is due; they're good players. At the same time, we have to execute our game plan so that they go to our hands."

The Raiders are eager for the first win of the season and they want to get that "W" against their division rivals in their house. "We just have to do it. Not play close. We're always playing close, we just have to do it," said Ellis. "When it's time and it presents itself, we just have to do it and win the game instead of just playing close."

The players want to do it for the fans. "I'm excited about coming home and playing, that's the biggest thing, number one," said Moore "I'm excited also about working to get our first win against Denver at home. I think the fans and everyone would love that win."

Reece expects a playoff-type atmosphere at O.co. "I think that's how it always is when we play anyone in our division especially at home," said Reece. "I always tell everyone, Raider Nation is second to none, they're going to pack the house out."