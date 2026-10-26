Game Recap: Raiders drop to 3-4 with loss to Rams, pointing the finger at themselves in midst of losing streak

After the Raiders closed the gap to within 10 points, the Rams kept running the ball down the Raiders throats.

Los Angeles hit paydirt with a four-yard touchdown run by Blake Corum, wrapping up a 12-play drive that took nearly seven minutes of the clock. The Rams finished with 199 rushing yards, as opposed to the Raiders' 49. This marked a fourth straight week in which the Raiders have been held to under 75 rushing yards, another factor to point to in their losing streak.

Like Dean, center Tyler Linderbaum was forthright on how the rushing offense can improve.

"Block better," Linderbaum said. "Just whatever situation we're in, whatever is called, just got to do a better job of sustaining blocks and blocking better."

The Raiders' losing streak is even more frustrating in their eyes. They believe small details and controllable factors are the reasons they're falling short.

It's still a long season, with 10 games remaining, but the Raiders are definitely concerned and ready to find the magic from their 3-0 start to the season.

"We got a lot of great players, we just got to put it together," Dean said. "We've got to play as a team, we've got to play as one. We can't be all individual mercenaries out there."

"I just think everyone just got to look in the mirror and figure out ways to get better," Maxx Crosby said in agreeance. "We know as a team we can be a lot better, and we have to find solutions."