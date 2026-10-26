Game Recap: Raiders drop to 3-4 with loss to Rams, pointing the finger at themselves in midst of losing streak

Following a 35-21 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, the Raiders know difficult conversations lie ahead.
The Silver and Black started the game slow and lacking energy, spotting Los Angeles a 22-point lead heading into halftime. Their efforts to mount a comeback were too little, too late.
"Didn't give ourselves a chance," Klint Kubiak said postgame. "Started the game way too slow. Guys fought in the second half, but for us to put ourselves in that big of a hole versus a really good team, well-coached team, you don't give yourself a chance."
With both defenses forcing three-and-outs to start the game, the Raiders blundered away their first opportunity to put points on the scoreboard.
After gaining 39 yards on a spot foul from a pass interference on Tre Tucker, kicker Matt Gay went wide left on a 51-yard field goal. It was his second missed field goal this year, though he's been nearly automatic through the first six games of the season.
The Rams proceeded to score touchdowns on their next four possessions. Their 28 points first-half points were their most scored in a first half since Week 12 of last season.
Already at their own 41-yard line after Gay's missed field goal, the Rams marched down the field in eight plays to take the lead. The drive ended with reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford finding tight end Davis Allen for three yards.
Special teams played a huge factor for the Raiders on their following possession, as Dylan Laube picked up a 42-yard kickoff return to place the offense at the 50-yard line.
Rookie Mike Washington Jr. scampered for a 21-yard gain that placed Las Vegas back in scoring territory, but the team settled for a 30-yard from Gay after getting into the red zone.
Stafford continued to pick apart the Raiders defense with more touchdown passes than incompletions after two quarters of play. He finished the half 17-of-19 for 148 passing yards. He found Allen for another touchdown and Puka Nacua for his third.
The Raiders came into this matchup with run defense concerns, having allowed 134.3 yards on the ground in the first six games, and the issues persisted. The Rams scored their fourth touchdown off a 17-yard run from Kyren Williams, and the Rams totaled 103 rushing yards by halftime.
While the Silver and Black will take time to watch the film and make adjustments this week, one piece Nakobe Dean pointed out for the porous run defense was simple.
"It came down to tackling," he said. "Y'all will be able to watch the film and see it. Man get to bouncing, we got to tackle. ... It comes down to striking a block, getting off the block, making the play. That's it."
Trying to climb back down multiple scores, the Raiders got more aggressive with their play-calling – going for it on fourth down three times within the first six minutes of the third quarter, but they were only successful in one of those attempts.
AJ Cole faked a punt, dumping it off to fullback Connor Heyward for 13 yards to continue to drive. On their next fourth down at the 13-yard line, Cousins overthrew Cody White in the end zone for a turnover on downs.
The offense got the ball back one play later after second-year defensive tackle JJ Pegues forced a fumble on Williams that was recovered by safety Jeremy Chinn. It was the defense's 11th takeaway this season.
Yet an incomplete pass to Jalen Nailor on 4th-and-5 turned possession right back over to the Rams.
Los Angeles' offense went a perfect 5-of-5 for touchdowns on their trips to the red zone. As for the Raiders, 1-of-5, their worst mark since going 0-of-2 against the Chiefs in Week 4.
"It's very disappointing," Kubiak said of the red zone deficiencies, "especially the emphasis that we've put on it. It comes down to we have to make plays down there when we have our one-on-one opportunities. Got to make the throws, got to make the catches. Didn't happen."
That didn't stop the Raiders from displaying a fighting spirit until the end.
Tre Tucker exploded in the second half with 78 receiving yards on two catches on their drive heading into the fourth quarter. He finished it off by speeding past defenders for a 37-yard touchdown. The receiver has accumulated 10 receptions for 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his last two games.
The defense built on the rising momentum by forcing another turnover. Tight end Colby Parkinson bobbled a pass from Stafford, and linebacker Nakobe Dean swooped in for a diving interception to the ground.
The resulting drive saw Cousins ring up Ashton Jeanty's number on a wheel route for a 15-yard touchdown. It was Jeanty's first touchdown grab since his two in the season opener. He finished the day with eight catches for 61 receiving yards.
But in Dean's eyes, his first interception since 2023 was still in vain considering the final score.
"I wish we would've [taken] advantage of that momentum and kept riding it out," he said. "I wish we would've won more importantly than anything. ... We gotta go in the shop and be real with each other."
After the Raiders closed the gap to within 10 points, the Rams kept running the ball down the Raiders throats.
Los Angeles hit paydirt with a four-yard touchdown run by Blake Corum, wrapping up a 12-play drive that took nearly seven minutes of the clock. The Rams finished with 199 rushing yards, as opposed to the Raiders' 49. This marked a fourth straight week in which the Raiders have been held to under 75 rushing yards, another factor to point to in their losing streak.
Like Dean, center Tyler Linderbaum was forthright on how the rushing offense can improve.
"Block better," Linderbaum said. "Just whatever situation we're in, whatever is called, just got to do a better job of sustaining blocks and blocking better."
The Raiders' losing streak is even more frustrating in their eyes. They believe small details and controllable factors are the reasons they're falling short.
It's still a long season, with 10 games remaining, but the Raiders are definitely concerned and ready to find the magic from their 3-0 start to the season.
"We got a lot of great players, we just got to put it together," Dean said. "We've got to play as a team, we've got to play as one. We can't be all individual mercenaries out there."
"I just think everyone just got to look in the mirror and figure out ways to get better," Maxx Crosby said in agreeance. "We know as a team we can be a lot better, and we have to find solutions."
Solution solving starts Monday, as the team will flip the page to another trip to the East Coast to face the New York Jets.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.