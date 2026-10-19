Game Recap: Raiders go toe-to-toe with Bills, but drop third straight game

But the defense's inability to contain James Cook continued to set them back. Cook slashed and dashed for 46 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown with their next possession. Twenty-six of those yards came on a play action pass from Allen, dumping it off to a wide-open Cook in the flat.

Another three-and-out from the Raiders offense would lead to another three points from Bass for the Bills to take another 10-point lead.

But that didn't stop Cousins from throwing up a prayer to Tre Tucker. The speedy receiver beat two defenders deep for a 44-yard touchdown. It was Tucker's third career game with multiple touchdown catches.

The Bills recovered the onside kick attempt, got in victory formation, and brought an end to the shootout.

So how can the Raiders break their three-game losing streak? When Kubiak was asked, he gave quite the blunt response.

"Close. Games. Out," he said.

But pinpointing what needs to be done to close out these games is more complex depending on who you ask.

"As for closing out games, we need to play better complementary football," Johnson said. "When the defense gets a stop, offense has to come out strong and vise versa. We did good at times, but not enough."

"We got to look at the film, figure out what we need to do better in the second half," said Crosby. "I feel like first few games, we did really good in the second half, last couple of games we haven't."

Their next opportunity to find a winning recipe comes next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, a team also coming off a one-score loss.