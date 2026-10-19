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Game Recap: Raiders go toe-to-toe with Bills, but drop third straight game

Oct 18, 2026 at 06:25 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Klint Kubiak was visibly frustrated after the Raiders' Week 6 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

And rightfully so.

The stoic and poised head coach was a bit more candid when addressing what went wrong in the 33-30 loss. It was a game he believed the Raiders had multiple chances to win. Yet, their inability to stack plays in the closing moments was costly.

The team rebounded well from a rather shell shocking 28-point loss to the New England Patriots in the previous week, but it wasn't enough to overcome many of the same issues that've troubled the team over their three-game losing streak. They committed seven penalties for 62 yards, and still couldn't manage to average more than five yards a carry.

"Very disappointed that we didn't get it done today," Kubiak said. "Credit to Buffalo, they played a great game. As a team, we did not close the game and there's plenty of improvement. We're not satisfied with any moral victories."

The Bills started the game with good field position off a 40-yard kickoff return from Ray Davis. Yet, they settled for a 44 yard field goal from Tyler Bass after Quay Walker sacked Josh Allen on a crucial third down.

The Raiders responded with a balanced attack. Kirk Cousins completed a pass to four different players and Las Vegas took a 7-3 lead going into the second quarter when Ashton Jeanty punched the ball in from the one-yard line.

The running back totaled 22 scrimmage yards during the offense's first drive. It was also his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Buffalo's offense continued to pick up yardage on the ensuing drive, yet the Raiders defense stood tall. Rookie Treydan Stukes stuck to tight end Dalton Kincaid like glue and came away with a red zone pass deflection on third down, forcing Buffalo to settle for another field goal from Bass to bring the game within one point.

After a quick three-and-out from Las Vegas, Allen and James Cook marched the Bills offense down the field for their first touchdown of the game. The Bills running back accounted for 51 scrimmage yards on a possession that ended with a nine-yard touchdown from Khalil Shakir on a screen pass.

The six-point lead was short-lived, as the Raiders scored two field goals on their next two drives to end the half and tie up the game. Jeanty continued to be the focal point on the ground and in the air, finishing the first half with 63 scrimmage yards.

The Raiders' time of possession to end the half was assisted by a three and out forced by the defense, coming away with another third-down stop with a sack on Allen by Kwity Paye.

But even with momentum on their side entering the second half, things stalled for the Raiders.

Three straight incomplete passes from Cousins took off less than 15 seconds off the clock. It took the Bills nearly five minutes to go down the field and put three more points on the board.

Kubiak labeled the slow second-half start as a turning point in the game. The Raiders have been outscored by 26 points in the third quarter of games this season.

"To go three-and-out, that's disappointing," Kubiak said. "Every game has adversity, the game's not over in the third quarter when you go three-and-out, but it really kills momentum."

Luckily for the Raiders, the Bills could've been up by a touchdown if a Dalton Kincaid catch on fourth down wasn't negated due to a holding penalty and instead they kicked the field goal.

But luck ran out when Cousins threw an interception to linebacker Dorian Williams while forcing a pass to a double covered Michael Mayer.

Considering the Raiders lost the turnover battle one to none, the defense was equally as frustrated as their head coach – with multiple players citing it as a fatal flaw.

"We didn't get any turnovers. That's one of the biggest reasons why we lost," Taron Johnson said.

"That's a big part of it. We were taking the ball away early in the season a lot, we haven't done that the last couple of weeks," said Maxx Crosby. "I put that on us and as a leader, it starts with me."

The Cousins interception turned into a highlight-reel touchdown from Allen, as he evaded multiple defenders to throw a 12-yard shovel pass to Keon Coleman while falling down.

And just like that, the Raiders trailed by 10 points halfway through the third quarter. Nevertheless, they fought onward.

A 15-play drive ensued, with Cousins picking up big gains with his tight ends Mayer and Brock Bowers. Getting all the way down to the two-yard line, Mike Washington Jr. and Jeanty were both stuffed at the goal line, and a Cody White drop in the end zone on third down led to a 23-yard field goal by Gay that brought the game back within one score.

"We're 2-for-5 in the red zone and that's unacceptable and that starts with me," said Kubiak.

"Any time you leave points on the board in the red zone, it's hard," Cousins added.

On the Raiders' next possession, they went 91 yards down the field in less than four minutes. After an 18-yard run up the middle from Washington, Cousins rang up Bowers for a total of 47 yards on his next two passes. Down in the red zone, No. 8 threw a dot over to the right side of the end zone to Tre Tucker, tying the game at 23 with a little over eight minutes left in regulation.

But the defense's inability to contain James Cook continued to set them back. Cook slashed and dashed for 46 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown with their next possession. Twenty-six of those yards came on a play action pass from Allen, dumping it off to a wide-open Cook in the flat.

Another three-and-out from the Raiders offense would lead to another three points from Bass for the Bills to take another 10-point lead.

But that didn't stop Cousins from throwing up a prayer to Tre Tucker. The speedy receiver beat two defenders deep for a 44-yard touchdown. It was Tucker's third career game with multiple touchdown catches.

The Bills recovered the onside kick attempt, got in victory formation, and brought an end to the shootout.

So how can the Raiders break their three-game losing streak? When Kubiak was asked, he gave quite the blunt response.

"Close. Games. Out," he said.

But pinpointing what needs to be done to close out these games is more complex depending on who you ask.

"As for closing out games, we need to play better complementary football," Johnson said. "When the defense gets a stop, offense has to come out strong and vise versa. We did good at times, but not enough."

"We got to look at the film, figure out what we need to do better in the second half," said Crosby. "I feel like first few games, we did really good in the second half, last couple of games we haven't."

Their next opportunity to find a winning recipe comes next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, a team also coming off a one-score loss.

"You don't look big picture, you look at the next game," Kubiak said. "That's what you have to do."

Gameday Photos: Week 6 vs. Bills

View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5), safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5), safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5), cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5), cornerback Taron Johnson (3) and safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and the offense during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and the offense during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) and linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), safety Treydan Stukes (31) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), safety Treydan Stukes (31) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2), wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2), wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2), wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2), wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2), wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2), wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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