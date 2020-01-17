General Manager Mike Mayock discusses first season in Silver and Black, 2019 rookie class, the future, and more

EP: You know, Maxx is obviously on the short list for defensive rookie of the year, but you have a guy on the offensive side of the ball in Josh Jacobs on the short list for offensive rookie of the year. When you think back to your first interactions with Josh, what really stood out when you had a chance to meet him and spend some time with him?

MM: He was humble and he was hungry. And, I was at the Alabama Pro Day and our, our running back coach, Kirby Wilson, who I've got so much respect for, Kirby and I sat down with Josh in the running back meeting room the morning of the Pro Day and we closed the door and we watched about an hour of tape, the three of us. We concentrated on pass protection, Kirby did a great job of walking him through everything he knew and didn't know about pass protection. We knew he could be an outstanding running back. We wanted to make sure that mentally he could handle what Jon Gruden does from a pass protection standpoint in our offense.

And he picked it up. He was quick, a quick study. He was eager, but again, he was humble and he was hungry. And, and I think he had a little chip on his shoulder A) from the way he grew up and B) because he was never the guy in the back field in college. And you, you could really see. He came to camp, he was hungry, he didn't want any part of the media world. He was focused on football. You could make the argument that, that he should be the Rookie of the Year in any poll.

EP: You look at Derek [Carr's] year last year and obviously, there were so many moving parts with him, the wide receiver room seemingly turned over week by week, but at the end of the day, DC has a career high in passing yards, completion percentage, he looks so much more comfortable with what Coach Gruden asked him to do than, say, a year ago. How would you, kind of, look at his year and what he was able to do considering he was put in a very unique position for most of the season?

MM: As far as Derek is concerned, look, it, Jon demands a lot from his quarterbacks. People don't understand how much. Just from a verbiage standpoint all the way to control, pre-snap at the line of scrimmage, you know, his percentage of completions, his ability to command the huddle, his ability to command the pre-snap process at the line of scrimmage, his accuracy. He's got arm talent. You look at his development between him and Darren Waller, you know, Darren Waller had 90 catches for over a thousand yards. Darren Waller is a Pro Bowl tight end by any definition. And then the chemistry he developed with Hunter Renfrow. I think we've got a good offensive line and what we have to do is a better job of supporting him with some more wide receiver talent, the ability to catch the football, uh, the ability to spread the ball around a little bit. You know, Derek handled everything Jon threw at him mentally. I thought he progressed at a rapid rate in year two in Jon's system.

EP: You know, we're just two months out now, more or less, from the start of free agency. How do you think Las Vegas is going to affect free agents for this team, in the short and in the long term?

MM: Yeah, I think first and foremost, we go from a 13% state tax in California to a zero percent state tax in Nevada. The players and their agents are very aware of that. I've heard more comments about what our new stadium looks like. You know, that black exterior, the sleekness of it. People are fired up about the Raiders in Vegas. We've got a brand new facility under construction that the players will be living in seven days a week, state of the art in every single facet. I think there's a real excitement about Jon Gruden leading the Raiders into Las Vegas and it extends financially, extends to our facilities, we're gonna be a first rate operation in every single facet and I think that energy will trickle through into free agency.

EP: Yeah, I think that's the, that's the hope for all of us. So, last one, Mike before we let you get out of here and once again, we do really, really appreciate you giving us a few minutes on a very busy, what's today, Thursday I think it is. When you look back at 2019, obviously the, the team improves, but what do you, what will you remember about 2019 and how will you categorize that season in the journey of this team going forward?