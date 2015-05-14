Get Caught Up: The Week That Was

May 14, 2015 at 09:30 AM
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

It was another busy week for the Silver and Black as they continued progressing through the 2015 offseason program.

In addition to their offseason workouts at the Alameda, Calif., practice facility, the Raiders also continued signing members of their 10-man 2015 NFL Draft Class.

Welcome to the Family, Officially

The Raiders signed first-round pick WR Amari Cooper last week prior to the start of Rookie Mini-Camp, and continued signing members of the 2015 draft class, inking both T and WR Andre Debose to their rookie deals. They also signed DE Max Valles and G/C Jon Feliciano Friday afternoon.

JDR Talks Ball With SiriusXM

Head Coach Jack Del Rio appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio Wednesday, speaking on a variety of topics. Check out the quick hits from his interview, here.

Reggie and Jack Speak to The Nation

2015 Season Ticket Members were treated to an exclusive conference call with General Manager Reggie McKenzie and Head Coach Jack Del Rio this week.

During the hour-long call, season ticket members were treated to insight and information regarding the state of the team's practice facility, the selection of WR Amari Cooper and more.

Meet the Rookies

Get to know Raiders rookies Mario Edwards and Jon Feliciano a little bit better in their rookie profiles.

Offseason Workouts Continue

The Silver and Black were back at work this week, continuing the 2015 offseason program.

Check out some images from their time on the field.

