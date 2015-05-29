Get Caught Up: The Week That Was

May 29, 2015 at 08:50 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

2015_DS_weekthatwas.jpg

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are in full swing at the Raiders Alameda, Calif., practice facility as the team prepares for the 2015 campaign.

However, that's not all that's going on, so let's get you caught up on the week that was.

Sir Charles Cracks the Top 100

Charles Woodson was named to the NFL's Top 100 earlier this week. The future Hall of Famer has had an incredible career on the football field so far that includes winning a Heisman Trophy, a National Championship and a Super Bowl.

Observations from OTAs

The Silver and Black continued the second week of OTAs.

Here are some observations from their time on the field.

Wyche Talks Silver and Black

NFL Network's Steve Wyche was at the Raiders facility this week to watch the Silver and Black at work, and spoke afterwards on an array of subjects including Head Coach Jack Del Rio and rookie WR Amari Cooper.

Oaktown Business

The Raiders Oakland neighbors, the Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals this week and are set to square off with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for a chance to win it all.

After Golden State clinched the series over the Houston Rockets, the Raiders took to social media to congratulate their fellow local team

Ray-Ray and Roy Check In

LB Ray-Ray Armstrong and RB Roy Helu, Jr. are both looking forward to big years in the Silver and Black.

Raiders.com caught up with both Armstrong and Helu, Jr. this week.

McGloin Receives Hometown Honor

Penn State Worthington Scranton dedicated the Baseball Field and the UGI Utilities Softball Field to Matt McGloin at a ribbon cutting ceremony last week at the campus.

The two new fields, along with an improved soccer field, are the completed first phase of a three-phase, multi-million dollar campus Athletic Facilities Renovation. The area also has new scoreboards, dugouts, bleachers, a field house, concession stand and sports information center.

McGloin, who is originally from Scranton, Penn., appeared in 35 games for the Nittany Lions, throwing for 6,390 yards and 46 touchdowns.

052915-mcgloin.jpg

**

The scoreboard at Matt McGloin Baseball Field

Raiders in the Community

The Silver and Black were active once again in the community this week as RB Taiwan Jones attended the Oakland Athletic League ESPYs, and Raiderettes Leilani and Monica headed to the Play 60 Challenge at Delaine Eastin Elementary School in Union City.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising