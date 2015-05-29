Get Caught Up: The Week That Was

Oaktown Business

The Raiders Oakland neighbors, the Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals this week and are set to square off with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for a chance to win it all.

After Golden State clinched the series over the Houston Rockets, the Raiders took to social media to congratulate their fellow local team.

Ray-Ray and Roy Check In

LB Ray-Ray Armstrong and RB Roy Helu, Jr. are both looking forward to big years in the Silver and Black.

Raiders.com caught up with both Armstrong and Helu, Jr. this week.

McGloin Receives Hometown Honor

Penn State Worthington Scranton dedicated the Baseball Field and the UGI Utilities Softball Field to Matt McGloin at a ribbon cutting ceremony last week at the campus.

The two new fields, along with an improved soccer field, are the completed first phase of a three-phase, multi-million dollar campus Athletic Facilities Renovation. The area also has new scoreboards, dugouts, bleachers, a field house, concession stand and sports information center.