'Good ain't good enough' for a Raiders defense that nearly shut out Vikings

Dec 10, 2023 at 05:57 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Raiders defense seemingly did everything it could do to defeat the Minnesota Vikings.

Creating immense pressure on Josh Dobbs, the unit sacked him five times and limited him to 63 passing yards. Dobbs had a 50.8 quarterback rating before Nick Mullens replaced him in the fourth quarter.

Despite allowing 132 rushing yards, the Raiders totaled eight tackles for loss and kept the Vikings from scoring until there were less than two minutes left in regulation.

All seemed to go the Raiders' way on defense the large majority of the game. They allowed a season-low three points to the Vikings at home. However, the offense couldn't find the spark it needed and the team ultimately fell, 3-0, to the visiting Vikings following Minnesota's 36-yard field goal.

After the game sitting in his locker, Nate Hobbs gave his best assessment of what had transpired – something that Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce told him following the loss.

"We can play good, but good ain't good enough," the Raiders cornerback said. "We've got to do whatever it takes to win these type of games. It takes everything.

"I've never lost 3-0, so I never knew how that felt until now," continued Hobbs. "It's next play, next game. That's the nature of the business."

The defensive line set the tone throughout the game. Four of the five sacks came from Maxx Crosby (two), rookie Tyree Wilson and Janarius Robinson.

It was Robinson's first career sack and first game after being signed to the active roster, proving he can make his mark in the edge rushing rotation.

"I felt pretty good. I honestly was just acting off instinct and ultimately I got rewarded for it," Robinson said of the sack. "But we've got to do a better job of just finishing games. I feel like we played pretty good today, we've just got to do a better job of finishing. Not letting them get down in the red zone where they were able to score three points and ultimately come out with the 3-0 win."

Crosby reiterated the same sentiment of Robinson and Hobbs. With his two sacks in this outing, he surpassed 50 career sacks, making him the fifth player in franchise history to reach that milestone.

Regardless of the feat, the edge rusher didn't mince words following the loss.

"I fell like we played pretty damn well. We held them to three points," Crosby on the defensive showing. "We didn't play perfect, but we did enough to win the game. We just fell short. ... Personally, I tell the guys all the time, regardless of the outcome, regardless of the what's going on, you train and you do all these things just to be able to have a chance to get on the field 17 guaranteed times.

"Obviously it sucks, it's terrible, we hate losing, I hate losing. But I have to find ways to get better to win more games. As a team, we've just got to find ways to keep improving. That's all we can do."

Gameday Photos: Week 14 vs. Vikings

View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 119

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and defensive line coach Rob Leonard on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and defensive line coach Rob Leonard on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 119

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising