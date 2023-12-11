'Good ain't good enough' for a Raiders defense that nearly shut out Vikings

After the game sitting in his locker, Nate Hobbs gave his best assessment of what had transpired – something that Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce told him following the loss.

"We can play good, but good ain't good enough," the Raiders cornerback said. "We've got to do whatever it takes to win these type of games. It takes everything.

"I've never lost 3-0, so I never knew how that felt until now," continued Hobbs. "It's next play, next game. That's the nature of the business."

The defensive line set the tone throughout the game. Four of the five sacks came from Maxx Crosby (two), rookie Tyree Wilson and Janarius Robinson.

It was Robinson's first career sack and first game after being signed to the active roster, proving he can make his mark in the edge rushing rotation.