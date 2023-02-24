Guide to the 2023 NFL Combine: Workout schedule, how to watch and more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The league invited 319 players to this year's version of the annual event – 308 prospects from FBS schools, eight from FCS schools and two from Division II schools – to be evaluated through the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump and several other drills. Teams will also get the chance to assess players through an interview portion.

Alabama has the most players invited of any school with 13. National Champion Georgia is close behind with 12 players invited. For a full list of invited propects, click here.

Raiders.com will have daily content throughout the duration of the Combine including behind-the-scenes videos, interviews, editorial pieces and new episodes of Upon Further Review, The Raiders NFL Draft Podcast and First Stop: Indy.