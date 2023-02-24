Guide to the 2023 NFL Combine: Workout schedule, how to watch and more

Feb 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The league invited 319 players to this year's version of the annual event – 308 prospects from FBS schools, eight from FCS schools and two from Division II schools – to be evaluated through the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump and several other drills. Teams will also get the chance to assess players through an interview portion.

Alabama has the most players invited of any school with 13. National Champion Georgia is close behind with 12 players invited. For a full list of invited propects, click here.

Raiders.com will have daily content throughout the duration of the Combine including behind-the-scenes videos, interviews, editorial pieces and new episodes of Upon Further Review, The Raiders NFL Draft Podcast and First Stop: Indy.

Prospect drills are broken down by position group throughout the week, with coverage to be broadcast live on NFL Network and NFL+. Results from the on-field drills will be tracked here.

Thursday, March 2

Noon PT – 2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive line and linebackers

Friday, March 3

Noon PT – 2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive backs and special teams

Saturday, March 4

10 a.m. PT – 2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends

Sunday, March 5

10 a.m. PT – 2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Running backs and offensive line

To keep up with all of Raiders.com's Combine content, visit raiders.com/combine.

Photos: 2023 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 7 overall. (Last updated Wednesday, February 22, 2023).

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon
1 / 9

DB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press
OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State
2 / 9

OT Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
QB Will Levis - Kentucky
3 / 9

QB Will Levis - Kentucky

Michael Clubb/Associated Press
RB Bijan Robinson - Texas
4 / 9

RB Bijan Robinson - Texas

Stephen Spillman/Associated Press
OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern
5 / 9

OT Peter Skoronski - Northwestern

Gail Burton/Associated Press
QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State
6 / 9

QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
QB Bryce Young - Alabama
7 / 9

QB Bryce Young - Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Quentin Johnston - TCU
8 / 9

WR Quentin Johnston - TCU

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press
QB Anthony Richardson - Florida
9 / 9

QB Anthony Richardson - Florida

Sam Craft/Associated Press
