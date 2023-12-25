Halftime Report: A dynamic defense puts the Raiders ahead at half 

Dec 25, 2023 at 11:35 AM
Maileena Faaita

A dynamic defensive performance

This Raiders defense dominated the first half, up 17-7 in Arrowhead Stadium.

They forced the Chiefs to a three-and-out on their opening drive which is now the ninth time this season the defense has done so against their opponent (most in the NFL). The pressure kept coming as the Silver and Black forced another 3-and-out on the Chiefs second drive, marking the first time in Mahomes' career that the Chiefs have had three-and-outs on both of their first two offensive drives of a game at home.

Malcom Koonce and Adam Butler both got to the QB in the first quarter for a sack each, which now brings the team's total sacks on the season to 38 – the most since 2011 when they tallied 39.

Thanks to these defensive efforts, Patrick Mahomes has only thrown for 97 passing yards, completing 13-of-21.

Need to generate more offense

The Raiders offense was first on the board thanks to a 15-play, 87-yard drive that was capped off by a 24-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson. Despite a slow start, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been a bright spot as he finished the first half with 42 receiving yards and a long catch of 21 yards.

Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell has completed nine of his 15 pass attempts. The Chiefs defense has also been locking up wide receiver Davante Adams as he has been held to one reception for four yards.

Capitalizing on turnovers

Turnovers are the name of the game for the Raiders defense as of late. Bilal Nichols scooped and scoreed after recovering an Isiah Pacheco fumble at the Kansas City 8-yard line. Adding to the defensive party, Jack Jones tallied his second pick-six of the season of a Mahomes pass intended for Justin Watson. The pick-six was capped off with a successful 2-point conversion.

The Raiders are the first team to have back-to-back defensive touchdowns since 2012.

Pregame sights from Week 16 vs. Chiefs

Take a look inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
A view of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders returners coach and coaching assistant Danny Amendola arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) arrives to the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) warming up before the regular season away

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Gameday signage around GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Gameday signage around GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Fans before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the bench before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) on the bench before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season away game against the the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the coin toss before the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising