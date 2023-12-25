Halftime Report: A dynamic defense puts the Raiders ahead at half 

A dynamic defensive performance
This Raiders defense dominated the first half, up 17-7 in Arrowhead Stadium.
They forced the Chiefs to a three-and-out on their opening drive which is now the ninth time this season the defense has done so against their opponent (most in the NFL). The pressure kept coming as the Silver and Black forced another 3-and-out on the Chiefs second drive, marking the first time in Mahomes' career that the Chiefs have had three-and-outs on both of their first two offensive drives of a game at home.
Malcom Koonce and Adam Butler both got to the QB in the first quarter for a sack each, which now brings the team's total sacks on the season to 38 – the most since 2011 when they tallied 39.
Thanks to these defensive efforts, Patrick Mahomes has only thrown for 97 passing yards, completing 13-of-21.
Need to generate more offense
The Raiders offense was first on the board thanks to a 15-play, 87-yard drive that was capped off by a 24-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson. Despite a slow start, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been a bright spot as he finished the first half with 42 receiving yards and a long catch of 21 yards.
Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell has completed nine of his 15 pass attempts. The Chiefs defense has also been locking up wide receiver Davante Adams as he has been held to one reception for four yards.
Capitalizing on turnovers
Turnovers are the name of the game for the Raiders defense as of late. Bilal Nichols scooped and scoreed after recovering an Isiah Pacheco fumble at the Kansas City 8-yard line. Adding to the defensive party, Jack Jones tallied his second pick-six of the season of a Mahomes pass intended for Justin Watson. The pick-six was capped off with a successful 2-point conversion.
The Raiders are the first team to have back-to-back defensive touchdowns since 2012.
