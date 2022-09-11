Halftime Report: Davante Adams, Derek Carr connection rekindled in Los Angeles

Sep 11, 2022 at 02:44 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Big half from Davante Adams

The Raiders offense in the first half was fueled by their new star receiver Davante Adams.

Derek Carr attacked the Chargers secondary with his newest weapon right from the start. The two connected for 11 yards on their first play of the game. Adams currently leads the team in receiving yards (64) and catches (five) going into the second half.

Another new addition to the receiving corps that has contributed is Mack Hollins, who snagged a 16-yard catch on third down that led to a Daniel Carlson field goal on the same drive.

Mad Maxx and Nate the Great

On the other side of the ball, Maxx Crosby and Nate Hobbs have looked efficient against the Chargers.

The edge rusher and the cornerback have been tearing it up for the Silver and Black, as the two combined for 10 total tackles in the first half. Hobbs has been all over the field for the defense, with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble as well.

Can the Raiders limit Chargers passing attack?

The biggest area of improvement the Raiders can make in the second half is getting after Justin Herbert.

The Chargers star quarterback ended the first half with 204 passing yards and two touchdowns. Herbert leading his team down the field on lengthy drives has lead to four more minutes of time of possession over the Raiders. While Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones have been trying to get pressure on Herbert, the quarterback has yet to be sacked in the game.

If the Raiders defense can make things harder on Herbert in the second half, it could cultivate a switch in momentum as well. While the Chargers QB is doing his thing in the air, the Silver and Black's run defense has been impressive. They held the Chargers to 30 rushing yards in the first half.

