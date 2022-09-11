Halftime Report: Davante Adams, Derek Carr connection rekindled in Los Angeles

Can the Raiders limit Chargers passing attack?

The biggest area of improvement the Raiders can make in the second half is getting after Justin Herbert.

The Chargers star quarterback ended the first half with 204 passing yards and two touchdowns. Herbert leading his team down the field on lengthy drives has lead to four more minutes of time of possession over the Raiders. While Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones have been trying to get pressure on Herbert, the quarterback has yet to be sacked in the game.