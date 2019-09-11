Head Coach Jon Gruden announces premature end to Johnathan Abram's season

After 53 snaps – forty-nine on defense and four on special teams – Johnathan Abram's rookie season has come to an end.

"I did not know this at the time of our press conference yesterday, but John Abram is on injured reserve," Head Coach Jon Gruden announced Wednesday. "He hurt his shoulder. Big blow to our team"

While Abram officially won't land on the reserve/injured list until Thursday at the earliest, the fact remains, the talented safety's rookie campaign will unfortunately end after just a single game.

And while No. 24 won't touch the field again until 2020, in his brief time on the field, he proved that the Oakland Raiders' front office invested wisely by selecting him No. 27 overall in this year's NFL Draft.

"He [Abram] is everything as advertised," Gruden explained. "He'd probably play this week if we let him, but he's going to have surgery, I think, tomorrow, and we're just keeping him in our thoughts and prayers, and we're going to miss him, no doubt."

All told, in his lone game as a rookie, Abram totaled five tackles, and one pass defensed, but stats aside, he did exactly what the Silver and Black's coaching staff hoped he would – set the tone on the backend of Paul Guenther's defense.