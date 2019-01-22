Head Coach Jon Gruden shares his expectations for Senior Bowl Week

Jan 22, 2019 at 12:27 PM
The Oakland Raiders have officially touched down in Mobile, Ala., and the Senior Bowl festivities are fully underway.

Tuesday afternoon, the media coverage was in full swing with players from both the North and South rosters taking the podium to speak with reporters from all across the country. In addition to the plethora of talented college prospects, Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden took the podium to share his expectations for him and his coaching staff this week.

Gruden and Co., will be tasked with coaching the North roster, which is filled with a handful of first-round prospects, and the familiarity that Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock will establish with many of the players on the roster will pay dividends when the 2019 NFL Draft rolls around in April.

"This is the fourth time that I've coached it, and it is an advantage I think because the pool of players every year is what it is," Gruden said during his press conference Tuesday. "Sometimes it's a deeper pool, sometimes it's not quite as deep, but you're going to get to learn 100 players, and gets some hands on information that you couldn't get if you weren't coaching the game. So, we've drafted players from this game before, and I'm sure we'll be willing to do it again."

The primary focus for many NFL scouts this week will be on quarterbacks Drew Lock and Daniel Jones, who are both projected to go in the first round of the Draft. Each have accomplished a lot during their college careers, and even though I'm sure Gruden will be excited to impart his quarterback knowledge on the pair of young signal-callers, he knows the team needs to address its need in the pass rush.

Last season, the Silver and Black finished last in the league with 13 sacks, and there's an emphasis on remedying this problem. Fortunately for the Raiders, this Senior Bowl class has plenty of skilled edge rushers, and Gruden is wasting no time analyzing some of their tape.

"I like it," Gruden said when asked what he thinks of this defensive line class. "I like [Montez] Sweat obviously out of Mississippi State, Ferguson from [Louisiana] Tech, he's been very impressive. We have a lot of guys on our team, [L.J.] Collier out of TCU, and there's a lot of guys that are going to get an opportunity to help themselves in this camp. We got a kid from Boston College, Zach Allen, that I like a lot. He wears No. 2, he's easy to find on the Boston College film, so those guys always get a chance to move up the board in Mobile."

Sweat has frequently been linked to the Raiders in several mock drafts from NFL analysts around the league — take a look at our Mock Draft Tracker, here — and has a wealth of talent that will translate at the next level. Whether it's Sweat, Ferguson, Collier, or Allen, keep an eye on them during the Senior Bowl.

The fact the Raiders have three first-round picks gives Gruden and Mayock plenty of flexibility to do as they please, and Gruden shared Tuesday that the team isn't excluding anything from happening in the upcoming Draft.

2019 Senior Bowl North Roster

Take a look at the 2019 Senior Bowl North roster before the teams meet in Mobile, Ala. on January 26, 2019.

SeniorBowl_PlayerGallery_CoverPhoto
1 / 47
Johnny Vy/Associated Press
DL Zach Allen - Boston College
2 / 47

DL Zach Allen - Boston College

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press
LB Ben Banogu - TCU
3 / 47

LB Ben Banogu - TCU

Jim Cowsert/Associated Press
OL Beau Benzschawel - Wisconsin
4 / 47

OL Beau Benzschawel - Wisconsin

Morry Gash/Associated Press
DB Marquise Blair - Wisconsin
5 / 47

DB Marquise Blair - Wisconsin

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
DB Chris Boyd - Texas
6 / 47

DB Chris Boyd - Texas

Eric Gay/Associated Press
OL Garrett Bradbury - NC State
7 / 47

OL Garrett Bradbury - NC State

Gerry Broome/Associated Press
DB Jordan Brown - South Dakota State
8 / 47

DB Jordan Brown - South Dakota State

Matthew Putney/Associated Press
LB Te'Von Coney - Notre Dame
9 / 47

LB Te'Von Coney - Notre Dame

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
DL Byron Cowart - Maryland
10 / 47

DL Byron Cowart - Maryland

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press
OL Michael Deiter - Wisconsin
11 / 47

OL Michael Deiter - Wisconsin

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
WR Keelan Doss - UC Davis
12 / 47

WR Keelan Doss - UC Davis

Thomas Boyd/Associated Press
OL Chuma Edoga - Southern California
13 / 47

OL Chuma Edoga - Southern California

Young Kwak/Associated Press
QB Ryan Finley - NC State
14 / 47

QB Ryan Finley - NC State

Chris Seward/Associated Press
DL Greg Gaines - Washington
15 / 47

DL Greg Gaines - Washington

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
WR Emanuel Hall - Missouri
16 / 47

WR Emanuel Hall - Missouri

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
LB Chase Hansen - Utah
17 / 47

LB Chase Hansen - Utah

Matt York/Associated Press
DB Will Harris - Boston College
18 / 47

DB Will Harris - Boston College

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press
WR Penny Hart - Georgia State
19 / 47

WR Penny Hart - Georgia State

Andres Leighton/Associated Press
RB Karan Higdon - Michigan
20 / 47

RB Karan Higdon - Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
RB Alex Ingold - Wisconsin
21 / 47

RB Alex Ingold - Wisconsin

Morry Gash/Associated Press
WR Andy Isabella - Massachusetts
22 / 47

WR Andy Isabella - Massachusetts

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
DL Jalen Jelks - Oregon
23 / 47

DL Jalen Jelks - Oregon

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
QB Daniel Jones - Duke
24 / 47

QB Daniel Jones - Duke

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
QB Drew Lock - Missouri
25 / 47

QB Drew Lock - Missouri

Wade Payne/Associated Press
OL Erik McCoy - Texas A&M
26 / 47

OL Erik McCoy - Texas A&M

Roger Steinman/Associated Press
OL Kaleb McGary - Washington
27 / 47

OL Kaleb McGary - Washington

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
WR Terry McLaurin - Ohio State
28 / 47

WR Terry McLaurin - Ohio State

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
QB Trace McSorley - Penn State
29 / 47

QB Trace McSorley - Penn State

John Raoux/Associated Press
WR Jakobi Meyers - NC State
30 / 47

WR Jakobi Meyers - NC State

Gerry Broome/Associated Press
DL Charles Omenihu - Texas
31 / 47

DL Charles Omenihu - Texas

Eric Gay/Associated Press
DB Amani Oruwariye - Penn State
32 / 47

DB Amani Oruwariye - Penn State

Chris Knight/Associated Press
LB Germaine Pratt - NC State
33 / 47

LB Germaine Pratt - NC State

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press
OL Dalton Risner - Kansas State
34 / 47

OL Dalton Risner - Kansas State

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
TE Drew Sample - Washington
35 / 47

TE Drew Sample - Washington

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
DB Darnell Savage - Maryland
36 / 47

DB Darnell Savage - Maryland

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
OL Max Scharping - Northern Illinois
37 / 47

OL Max Scharping - Northern Illinois

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
K Austin Seibert - Oklahoma
38 / 47

K Austin Seibert - Oklahoma

Roger Steinman/Associated Press
LB Cameron Smith - Southern California
39 / 47

LB Cameron Smith - Southern California

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
TE Tommy Sweeney - Boston College
40 / 47

TE Tommy Sweeney - Boston College

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DB Marvell Tell III - Southern California
41 / 47

DB Marvell Tell III - Southern California

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press
LB Drue Tranquill - Notre Dame
42 / 47

LB Drue Tranquill - Notre Dame

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
WR Alex Wesley - Northern Colorado
43 / 47

WR Alex Wesley - Northern Colorado

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
RB Dexter Williams - Notre Dame
44 / 47

RB Dexter Williams - Notre Dame

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
DL Chase Winovich - Michigan
45 / 47

DL Chase Winovich - Michigan

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
P Mitch Wishnowsky - Utah
46 / 47

P Mitch Wishnowsky - Utah

Young Kwak/Associated Press
DL Renell Wren - Arizona State
47 / 47

DL Renell Wren - Arizona State

Darryl Webb/Associated Press
"What we did last year, we made a lot of trades during the draft last year," he said. "We realized that we've got a lot of free agent players right now, we've got a lot of needs, and we've got a lot of picks. With that said there's a lot of possibilities, so we'll see how it all unfolds."

On offense and defense, the team needs to get better at a variety of different positions, and this week will allow the Raiders coaching staff the opportunity to hopefully find some young prospects to fill those needs.

The expectation and overall message from Gruden this week is to help this next crop of players mature, and continue their development. He has a vision in mind, and sorting through all the players in attendance to help bring that vision to fruition is the goal.

"It's just been great to spend time with players on both teams," he said when asked about his objective for the week. "You might eliminate four, five players from your thought process, sometimes that's just as valuable as moving four or five guys up on your board. You get a chance to see them behind the scenes. Who really loves it, who really learns it, and who can really execute a lot of football that you're putting in, in a short amount of time."

It's only Day 1, but I'm excited to see how Gruden and the rest of the coaching staff interact with the players going forward.

Quick Hits:

During his press conference, Gruden also revealed that former Raiders quarterback coach Brian Callahan had accepted a job as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator, and wouldn't be returning to the Raiders in 2019.

"Brian Callahan is no longer with us, he's going to the Cincinnati Bengals. I believe he's going to be the offensive coordinator of the Bengals, and I'm really proud of him, happy for him, and happy for this opportunity. We're shorthanded right now, we've lost a lot of quarterback guys over the year, and a lot of them have gone on to do great things, and I'm sure Callahan will be one of them."

