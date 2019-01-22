Head Coach Jon Gruden shares his expectations for Senior Bowl Week

The Oakland Raiders have officially touched down in Mobile, Ala., and the Senior Bowl festivities are fully underway.

Tuesday afternoon, the media coverage was in full swing with players from both the North and South rosters taking the podium to speak with reporters from all across the country. In addition to the plethora of talented college prospects, Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden took the podium to share his expectations for him and his coaching staff this week.

Gruden and Co., will be tasked with coaching the North roster, which is filled with a handful of first-round prospects, and the familiarity that Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock will establish with many of the players on the roster will pay dividends when the 2019 NFL Draft rolls around in April.

"This is the fourth time that I've coached it, and it is an advantage I think because the pool of players every year is what it is," Gruden said during his press conference Tuesday. "Sometimes it's a deeper pool, sometimes it's not quite as deep, but you're going to get to learn 100 players, and gets some hands on information that you couldn't get if you weren't coaching the game. So, we've drafted players from this game before, and I'm sure we'll be willing to do it again."

The primary focus for many NFL scouts this week will be on quarterbacks Drew Lock and Daniel Jones, who are both projected to go in the first round of the Draft. Each have accomplished a lot during their college careers, and even though I'm sure Gruden will be excited to impart his quarterback knowledge on the pair of young signal-callers, he knows the team needs to address its need in the pass rush.

Last season, the Silver and Black finished last in the league with 13 sacks, and there's an emphasis on remedying this problem. Fortunately for the Raiders, this Senior Bowl class has plenty of skilled edge rushers, and Gruden is wasting no time analyzing some of their tape.

"I like it," Gruden said when asked what he thinks of this defensive line class. "I like [Montez] Sweat obviously out of Mississippi State, Ferguson from [Louisiana] Tech, he's been very impressive. We have a lot of guys on our team, [L.J.] Collier out of TCU, and there's a lot of guys that are going to get an opportunity to help themselves in this camp. We got a kid from Boston College, Zach Allen, that I like a lot. He wears No. 2, he's easy to find on the Boston College film, so those guys always get a chance to move up the board in Mobile."

Sweat has frequently been linked to the Raiders in several mock drafts from NFL analysts around the league — take a look at our Mock Draft Tracker, here — and has a wealth of talent that will translate at the next level. Whether it's Sweat, Ferguson, Collier, or Allen, keep an eye on them during the Senior Bowl.