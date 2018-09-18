Head Coach Jon Gruden talks Kolton Miller: "He's got tremendous athleticism" 

Derek Carr threw 32 passes Sunday afternoon in Denver – three of them were incomplete.

Although the Oakland Raiders lost their Week 2 matchup against the Broncos, Carr remained ultra-efficient passing the football, completing 29 of 32 passes, including 18 of his 19 passes in the first half, which was good for the highest completion percentage (94.7%) in a first half in franchise history.

No. 4 ended Sunday's afternoon clash with the Broncos with 288 yards and one touchdown, and while he certainly deserves his do for being incredibly deliberate with the football, let's give some credit to his offensive line – the big fellas up front – for giving Carr time to operate.

Headed into Sunday's matchup with the Raiders, Joe Woods' defense had already tallied six sacks, and with Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, and Derek Wolfe roaming the defensive line, the Silver and Black knew they would have a big challenge ahead of them at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Well, although the Raiders flew home without their first divisional win, the play of the offensive line – rookie left tackle Kolton Miller in particular – was a positive takeaway from the Week 2 matchup in Denver.

"Pretty good," said Head Coach Jon Gruden when asked how Miller held up against Bradley Chubb. "We like Miller a lot, he is going to be a heck of a player. He's played against two of the top defenses in football his first two outings. The film speaks for itself."

What the film showed was the Broncos getting just one hit on Carr – a first quarter sack by Von Miller – but that play aside, D.C. had plenty of time to work in the pocket, an impressive feat in and of itself against a stout defensive front, but made even more impressive with a rookie left tackle protecting Carr's blindside.