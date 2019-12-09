Highlights: DeAndré Washington steps up in place of Josh Jacobs

Heading into Week 15, the Oakland Raiders will try to put the previous three weeks behind them, as they've lost by 21 or more points in three consecutive games.
Sunday afternoon, the Raiders hosted the Tennessee Titans at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for an important matchup that could determine each team's postseason hopes. Unfortunately, the Silver and Black fell 42-21 and now own a record of 6-7. The first half was a slugfest and the game was tied at 21 with two quarters to play; however, the Raiders were unable to do much of anything in the second half.
Despite the team's struggles, the Raiders had a handful of big plays that are worthy of revisiting; let's take a look at the highlights from Sunday's game.
On the Titans' opening drive, Dion Jordan tipped Ryan Tannehill's pass and Maurice Hurst Jr. caught it and ran 55 yards.
Hurst's interception led to a DeAndré Washington touchdown and the first points of the game.
Derek Carr found Tyrell Williams for an 18-yard gain in the first quarter.
Rico Gafford has had an interesting NFL journey, but it finally paid off as he hauled in the first reception and touchdown of his career.
Carr dodged defenders to find Darren Waller for an 11-yard pickup on third down.
The former Fresno State Bulldog went back to Waller again, this time for 25 yards.
Rookie tight end Foster Moreau was wide open in the back of the end zone on this play.
Carr uses his feet to scramble for a first down.
Washington got out in space for a 24-yard gain.