Highlights: DeAndré Washington steps up in place of Josh Jacobs

Dec 09, 2019 at 10:33 AM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Former Raiders.com Contributor

Heading into Week 15, the Oakland Raiders will try to put the previous three weeks behind them, as they've lost by 21 or more points in three consecutive games.

Sunday afternoon, the Raiders hosted the Tennessee Titans at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for an important matchup that could determine each team's postseason hopes. Unfortunately, the Silver and Black fell 42-21 and now own a record of 6-7. The first half was a slugfest and the game was tied at 21 with two quarters to play; however, the Raiders were unable to do much of anything in the second half.

Despite the team's struggles, the Raiders had a handful of big plays that are worthy of revisiting; let's take a look at the highlights from Sunday's game.

On the Titans' opening drive, Dion Jordan tipped Ryan Tannehill's pass and Maurice Hurst Jr. caught it and ran 55 yards.

Hurst's interception led to a DeAndré Washington touchdown and the first points of the game.

Derek Carr found Tyrell Williams for an 18-yard gain in the first quarter.

Rico Gafford has had an interesting NFL journey, but it finally paid off as he hauled in the first reception and touchdown of his career.

Carr dodged defenders to find Darren Waller for an 11-yard pickup on third down.

The former Fresno State Bulldog went back to Waller again, this time for 25 yards.

Rookie tight end Foster Moreau was wide open in the back of the end zone on this play.

Carr uses his feet to scramble for a first down.

Washington got out in space for a 24-yard gain.

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders announce plans for new club level suites

Renovations will begin in February and will offer newly created suites on the 100 level of Allegiant Stadium occupying spaces where both the Modelo Cantina Club and Twitch Lounge are also located.

news

Raiders sign DL Adam Butler to Reserve/Future contract

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman has appeared in 80 career games with 13 starts, totaling 113 tackles, 17 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 12 passes defensed.

news

Mack Hollins considered Raiders' unsung hero of the 2022 season by NFL.com

NFL.com's Nick Shook analyzed each NFL team's surprise playmaker, naming Hollins as the one for the Silver and Black.

news

Raiders Mailbag: The Silver and Black are ramping up for 2023 offseason

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards dives into what could be in store for the team this offseason.

Advertising