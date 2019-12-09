Highlights: DeAndré Washington steps up in place of Josh Jacobs

Heading into Week 15, the Oakland Raiders will try to put the previous three weeks behind them, as they've lost by 21 or more points in three consecutive games.

Sunday afternoon, the Raiders hosted the Tennessee Titans at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum for an important matchup that could determine each team's postseason hopes. Unfortunately, the Silver and Black fell 42-21 and now own a record of 6-7. The first half was a slugfest and the game was tied at 21 with two quarters to play; however, the Raiders were unable to do much of anything in the second half.