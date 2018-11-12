Highlights: Johnny Townsend's trick play just the icing on his best performance as a Raider

It's been six weeks since the Oakland Raiders since woke up on a Victory Monday; scoring points has been a challenge this season, and such was the case Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team fell at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum 20-6, but there were several highlights along the way. From trick plays, to chunk gains, the Silver and Black had their moments, they just couldn't capitalize when they needed to.
Even though they took the L, here's some highlights from yesterday's action:
On the opening drive of the game, Head Coach Jon Gruden got tricky with the play-calling, signaling for a fake punt, which Johnny Townsend ran for 42 yards.
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has been known to throw some lobs deep down field, and Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist came away with one Sunday.
Jared Cook is consistent, and Derek Carr looks to him often, this time for a 31-yard reception.
Carr connected with Cook once again for another first down.
Running back Jalen Richard is shifty out of the backfield, and he showed off just how elusive he can be with a 20-yard catch.
Wide receiver Seth Roberts got in the mix also with a 15-yard gain.