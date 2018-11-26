Highlights: Raiders fall to Ravens, but the team made some impressive plays in Baltimore

After a five-and-a-half-hour flight back from Baltimore, the Raiders are back to work at the team's facility in Alameda, Calif., as they prepare for the division rival Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Week 12 wasn't kind to the Silver and Black, as the Ravens – led by rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson – scored 34 points, and held the Raiders to just 17 points. The scoreboard doesn't reflect what transpired though, for three quarters Oakland was within reach of the Ravens, and had opportunities to capitalize, but just couldn't finish their opportunities.