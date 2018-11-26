Highlights: Raiders fall to Ravens, but the team made some impressive plays in Baltimore

Back in Oakland.
After a five-and-a-half-hour flight back from Baltimore, the Raiders are back to work at the team's facility in Alameda, Calif., as they prepare for the division rival Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Week 12 wasn't kind to the Silver and Black, as the Ravens – led by rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson – scored 34 points, and held the Raiders to just 17 points. The scoreboard doesn't reflect what transpired though, for three quarters Oakland was within reach of the Ravens, and had opportunities to capitalize, but just couldn't finish their opportunities.
The team made plenty of highlight reel plays yesterday; let's take a look.
Derek Carr converted on fourth-and-one with a pass to tight end Lee Smith.
Carr might be the quarterback, but he's not afraid to block for his teammates.
Running back Doug Martin took flight for his first rushing touchdown as an Oakland Raider.
Safety Reggie Nelson was in the right place, at the right time, as he hauled in a tipped pass for an interception.
Former first-round pick Gareon Conley made an impressive play while defending Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree, and it resulted in an interception.
Carr finds wide receiver Seth Roberts 44 yards downfield for a big gain.
Tight end Jared Cook is one of the most underrated players in the NFL, and this one-handed catch deserves some serious applause.