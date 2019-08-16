Highlights: Raiders handle business on the road, beat Cardinals in preseason tilt 

Chalk up another win for the good guys.

After handling business at home last week against the Los Angeles Rams, the Oakland Raiders hit the road, and took down the Arizona Cardinals 33-26 at State Farm Stadium in a game that really wasn't as close as the score would indicate.

After jumping out to an early three-score load, Head Coach Jon Gruden's team was never really tested by Kyler Murray and Co., and with all the fireworks – on both sides of the football – there were understandably a ton of highlights.

Let's take a look at them.