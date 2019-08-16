Highlights: Raiders handle business on the road, beat Cardinals in preseason tilt 

Chalk up another win for the good guys.
After handling business at home last week against the Los Angeles Rams, the Oakland Raiders hit the road, and took down the Arizona Cardinals 33-26 at State Farm Stadium in a game that really wasn't as close as the score would indicate.
After jumping out to an early three-score load, Head Coach Jon Gruden's team was never really tested by Kyler Murray and Co., and with all the fireworks – on both sides of the football – there were understandably a ton of highlights.
Let's take a look at them.
While he didn't suit up against the Cardinals, Antonio Brown made headlines just by going through pregame warmups.
Rookie running back Josh Jacobs made his debut as a Raider Thursday night; take a look at his first carry in Silver and Black.
Tyrell Williams has quietly had a tremendous few weeks as a Raider, and he kept that momentum rolling against the Cardinals, hauling in this beautiful catch.
Derek Carr played a grand total of one series Thursday night, but he capped off his abbreviated time on the field with this touchdown to Ryan Grant.
Even after Carr left, Mike Glennon and DeAndré Washington kept the good times rolling against the Cardinals defense.
Glennon made sure to show off his arm talent as well, launching this impressive deep pass to Rico Gafford.
Derek Carrier made sure he got involved in the festivities at will with this second-quarter touchdown.
The Raiders defense ate too, as Lamarcus Joyner took down Kyler Murray for a safety.
Undrafted free agent Keelan Doss also kept up the momentum he's built through camp and the early stages of the preseason.
Even in the fourth quarter, the Raiders offense kept rolling.
Defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks made sure to leave his imprint on the game as well.
Here is the full highlight package from the Raiders win over the Cardinals.